Kapinga touts zero-waste model as catalyst for industrial growth

Dar es Salaam. Minister for Industry and Trade Judith Kapinga has said the adoption of zero-waste principles and product recovery systems presents significant opportunities for industrial development, value addition and economic growth.

Speaking at a ministerial meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 5, 2026, Ms Kapinga said Tanzania was pursuing various strategies to strengthen its industrial sector while promoting efficient resource utilisation and environmental conservation.

The meeting, held under the theme Green Industrial Transformation: A Zero-Waste and Product Recovery Perspective, brought together policymakers and development partners to discuss sustainable industrialisation and circular economy approaches.

Ms Kapinga said the zero-waste concept offers developing countries an opportunity to maximise the use of raw materials, reduce post-harvest losses, minimise waste generation and increase the value of manufactured products.

She noted that Tanzania has continued to integrate climate change mitigation measures into its industrial policies and development plans by promoting the use of clean energy, energy efficiency and environmentally friendly technologies.

According to the minister, the success of green industrial transformation depends on adequate investment, access to modern technologies and strong collaboration between governments, the private sector and development partners.

She said Tanzania would continue working with the international community to promote industries that add value to natural resources, improve waste management and attract investment.

Ms Kapinga also invited local and foreign investors to explore opportunities in Tanzania, saying investment would be crucial in building a resilient and competitive economy.

The conference was organised by the Turkish government through the Zero Waste Foundation, an organisation overseen by Turkey's First Lady, Emine Erdoğan.