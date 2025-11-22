Dar’s students accused of assault in dispute over a man have a case to answer

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court has ruled that three university students from institutions in Dar es Salaam have a case to answer in a criminal matter in which they are accused of committing several offences allegedly arising from a dispute over a man.

The accused are Mary Matogolo (22), a student at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM); Ryner Mkwawili from Ardhi University; and Asha Juma from the Tanzania Institute of Accountancy (TIA), Dar es Salaam.

The case, presided over by Senior Resident Magistrate Gwantwa Mwankuga, involves a total of eight charges.

The three are accused of causing bodily harm to fellow student Magnificant Kimario, issuing death threats, spreading false information online, and damaging property.

To substantiate the charges, the prosecution called ten witnesses, including the alleged victim, Magnificant. After closing its case on Friday, November 21, 2025 the court found that the evidence presented established a prima facie case requiring the accused to enter their defence.

“Having considered the prosecution’s evidence, the court is satisfied that all the accused have a case to answer,” the magistrate said.

The ruling followed submissions by State Attorney Gabriel Kamugisha, who stated that the prosecution had no further witnesses after presenting ten testimonies.

The accused, represented by advocate Peter Shapa, are now required to present their defence. Magistrate Mwankuga ordered them to begin on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

The students first appeared before the court on May 30, 2025 when the charges were read to them by State Attorney Tumaini Mafuru.

Prior to their arraignment, they had been arrested and questioned by the Police following the circulation of a video clip on social media on April 20, 2025 allegedly showing them humiliating a fellow student.

Charges against the accused

In the first count, all three are accused of conspiring to publish false information on March 16, 2025 in the Sinza area of Ubungo District.

The second count targets Mary and Asha, who are alleged to have, on the same day, disseminated false information on WhatsApp containing the words: “Speak out—when and where did you have sexual relations with Mwijaku?”

Ryner faces the third count, accusing her of publishing false information on WhatsApp on the same day.

The fourth count relates to causing bodily harm, with Mary accused of assaulting Magnificant by striking her on the head with a metal object, causing severe pain.

In the fifth count, all the accused allegedly pulled Magnificant’s hair with force, causing significant harm.

The sixth and seventh counts accuse Mary of destroying a mobile phone line and a Samsung handset valued at Sh700,000 belonging to Magnificant.

The eighth count alleges that all three threatened to kill Magnificant using a knife.