KCB Tanzania plants 1,000 trees in Kondo to boost environmental conservation

Dar es Salaam. KCB Bank Tanzania, in partnership with the Mikoko Development Foundation, has planted 1,000 trees in Kondo as part of efforts to restore ecosystems and strengthen water catchment areas.

The initiative, which saw each organisation contribute 500 trees, is part of activities marking International Day of Forests and World Water Day, both observed in March to highlight the link between environmental conservation and sustainable development.

According to the bank, the tree planting exercise targeted a critical water catchment area, with the aim of improving water security, enhancing climate resilience and supporting long-term environmental sustainability.

Officials said the partnership reflects a growing recognition of the need for collaborative approaches in addressing environmental challenges, particularly through initiatives that combine private sector support with local expertise.

“This initiative reflects our focus on ecosystem restoration as a pathway to strengthening water security and climate resilience. Through partnerships, we are scaling interventions that deliver both environmental and socio-economic benefits,” the bank said in a statement.

Beyond the planting exercise, the project is expected to promote environmental awareness within communities and encourage responsible management of natural resources.

The initiative also aligns with global sustainability goals, including efforts to improve access to clean water, address climate change and protect terrestrial ecosystems.