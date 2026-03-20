How suspect was arrested after husband’s brutal killing

Dar es Salaam. A love story seem to have ended in tragedy after Athuman Nyanza, a film sound manager, was allegedly killed by his partner and buried in a shallow grave near his home on Kimya Kimya Street, Zingiziwa Ward in the Chanika area.

Police say preliminary investigations show that the suspect attempted to conceal the crime through false text messages (SMS), staged property transactions and suspicious night-time activities at the home of the victim.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Dar es Salaam Special Police Region Commander, Jumanne Muliro, investigations for the murder of Nyanza, whose body was discovered in a shallow grave are ongoing.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister paper, Mwananchi, yesterday, Nyanza’s close friend, Madebe Lidai, said the family is awaiting DNA test results, expected within 24 to 48 hours, before taking custody of the body for burial.

“At the moment, we are waiting for the DNA results. Once we receive them, the body will be handed over to us for a proper burial,” Lidai said. He added that discussions on the burial date are ongoing. If the body is released on March 20, it is likely to be laid to rest the following day.

Lidai recalled that on February 11, he met Nyanza to discuss the transfer of his child to another school. Nyanza had promised to follow up after visiting his partner in Kigamboni.

However, the following day, attempts to reach him proved futile, as his phone remained unreachable for an unusually long period.

Growing concerned, Lidai visited Nyanza’s residence on March 13, only to find it deserted.

Later that evening, he returned and noticed the house was lit. Nyanza’s partner told him she was cleaning and that Nyanza was not at home.

During the visit, Lidai observed unusual activity, including individuals digging a hole near the house. When he enquired, the partner explained that the pit was intended for waste disposal.

The explanation did little to ease his suspicions. He left but continued efforts to trace his friend, contacting relatives for information.

In the days that followed, the situation grew increasingly troubling. SMS began to be sent from Nyanza’s phone to relatives, including instructions regarding his child and statements that appeared to apologise for alleged wrongdoing.

The messages created confusion and misled family members and friends about his whereabouts.

Alarmed by the inconsistencies, the family reported the matter to authorities, prompting a police investigation. Nyanza’s partner was arrested as the first suspect and subjected to questioning.

Investigators later established that a body had been buried in the pre-dug grave near Nyanza’s house, with stones placed on top in an apparent attempt to conceal the body.

Claims that he had sold property or been involved in an incident in which someone was injured were found to be deliberate efforts to mislead the family and delay the discovery of the crime.

Neighbours also reported seeing people digging near Nyanza’s home late in the evening. At the time, they say, they did not suspect any wrongdoing.

Further evidence suggests that Nyanza may have been killed elsewhere, with his body transported to Chanika for burial. Lidai said the investigation uncovered several acts of deception, including attempts to falsify property sale documents and impersonate Nyanza through SMS sent to relatives.

“The messages were sent to the family pretending to be from Nyanza, giving instructions about the child and even asking for forgiveness for actions he did not commit. It was all part of a plan to delay the discovery of the truth,” he said.

Police continue to carry out forensic examinations, including DNA testing, to confirm the identity of the remains and gather additional evidence.