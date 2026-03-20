When users have to pay through the nose to maintain ‘affordable’ smartphones

Dar es Salaam. Smartphone users across the country are increasingly feeling the pinch when their devices break down.

Even when using low-cost, older models, or refurbished, repair bills often approach the price of a new phone, forcing many to seek independent technicians for more affordable fixes.

The growing demand for smartphone repairs from screen replacements to battery and charging port issues, is being driven by widespread smartphone adoption.

However, for many users, the cost of professional repairs is becoming difficult to sustain.

According to a university student, Ms Asha Juma, said at the moment she did not realise that even old models can cost more despite the fact that the phone has been in the industry for quite sometimes.

“I went to a big repair shop thinking they would be more reliable, but when they quoted the price, I couldn’t afford it. I had to look for another option.” She said.

She further added that she later had her phone repaired by an independent technician at nearly half the quoted price.

“Still, it made me realise that even simple devices can carry high repair costs,” she said.

On the other hand, a small business owner, Mr Juma Samata, echoed this frustration: “I thought older or less expensive phones would be cheaper to fix, but that’s not the case. Repairs can be nearly as costly as a new device, regardless of the phone’s original price.”

He further added that independent technicians often charge less, but they sometimes use non-genuine parts.

“As long as the phone works, I am willing to accept that trade-off,” he said.

For many consumers, this has become a harsh reality: repair costs do not necessarily correlate with the original price of the device.

After facing high bills at formal service centres, users are increasingly turning to independent technicians who can offer lower prices and faster service.

Technicians explain that the cost is not only about the device itself, but also the difficulty of sourcing parts and the complexity of modern smartphones.

“People often assume low-cost phones are cheap to repair, but that’s not true,” said Mr John Komba, a technician in Kariakoo. “Even basic devices can require specific parts and we cannot always make repairs much cheaper.”

According to him, he shared that sometimes non-genuine parts are available, but they can cause problems or reduce performance.

“Customers are surprised, but if they want a lower price, we accommodate it with what’s available,” he explained.

On the other hand, an independent technician in Mwenge, Mr Khasim Abdala, said that customers need to understand that the price is often unavoidable.

“I repair dozens of mid-range phones every day. Even for basic devices, certain repairs like motherboard or screen replacement, can cost nearly as much as the phone itself,” he said.

Formal service centres stress that the challenge lies in the careful handling and expertise required for all repairs, not just the device’s value.

According to a specialist in premium devices, Mr Samuel Lucas, said that customers need to understand that even basic repairs can be expensive.

“People need to understand that, it’s about the tools, the skill and the responsibility,” he said.

He further added, as the formal technician, they also provide warranties and quality assurance which is factored into the cost.