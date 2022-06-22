Kigoma-Dar train accident kills four, 132 injured

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam.

Four people were on Wednesday, June 22 killed in a train derailment at Malolo area in Tabora Region, Tanzania Railways Limited (TRC) has announced.

TRC head of communication and public relations Jamila Mbarouk said in a press release availed to media that some 132 other passengers were injured in the mid-morning accident.

The train which had eight carriages was carrying 930 passengers from Kigoma Station to Dar es Salaam on Tuesday at around 8pm before the accident happened at 11am on Wednesday.

The accident occurred after the eight carriages fell off at Malolo, 10 km from the Tabora Station, with the cause of the derailment, according to Ms Mbarouk, still unknown.

The deceased include two adults, with the other two being children aged four months and five years.

“The 132 passengers who were injured have been rushed to the Regional Hospital of Kitete, Tabora for treatment and they are doing well,” said Ms Mbarouk.

She said TRC was doing whatever it took to facilitate the survivors of the accidents to reach their destination of Dar es Salaam.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing, according to TRC.

“After knowing the cause of the accident, we will act accordingly,” reads a part of the statement.

