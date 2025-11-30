Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College to launch DNA bank to boost health research and innovation

Moshi. Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College (KCMC) plans to establish a DNA bank to strengthen research and innovation across health disciplines, keeping pace with global advances in science and technology.

The announcement was made by the college council chairman, Prof Lughano Kusiluka, during the first graduation ceremony since KCMC was officially recognised as a university. The ceremony, held on the college grounds, saw 559 graduates awarded qualifications across various health fields.

“As a university, our goal is to improve research standards, foster innovation, and enhance advisory and community services in our areas of expertise. We also aim to establish a DNA bank, following practices already implemented in other parts of the world,” said Prof Kusiluka.

He said that the college will continue to ensure that its education is respected both in Tanzania and abroad.

“We will ensure our graduates are not only credentialed but highly skilled, recognised for their expertise rather than just certificates. Certificates may come later, but first, we focus on the skills and how they shape their professions,” he said.

Addressing the graduates, Prof Kusiluka urged them to uphold professional ethics and demonstrate competence in delivering healthcare services.

“We congratulate all graduates. The journey was not easy, but you have arrived ready to serve. Carry the KCMC flag high, respect professional ethics, and demonstrate excellence so that many people recover and enjoy good health for that is our pride,” he said.

He also reminded graduates that the nation has invested in them and relies on them to deliver quality healthcare services.

KCMC Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ephata Kaaya, said the graduates completed programmes across 22 health disciplines, with 559 students qualifying.

“Of these, 14 earned diplomas, 402 first degrees, 135 master’s degrees and eight doctoral degrees,” said Prof Kaaya.

He noted that in the 2024/2025 academic year, 246 male graduates (44 percent) and 300 female graduates (56 percent) graduated, compared with last year when female graduates were 52 percent and male 48 percent.