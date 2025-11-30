Tanzania puts youth at the centre of gemstone mining with new licences and buying centre in Lemshuku

Simanjiro. Tanzania has taken a decisive step to place young people at the centre of the mining economy, with Minister for Minerals Anthony Mavunde launching a youth-focused licensing drive and a new mineral buying centre in Lemshuku, Simanjiro District, as part of efforts to position the area as a recognised hub for coloured gemstones.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement here at the weekend, Mr Mavunde said Government policy under President Samia Suluhu Hassan is to move young Tanzanians in mining areas from casual labour into ownership and control of mining rights. He said the President’s youth licensing programme for gemstones will start in Lemshuku before being extended to other gemstone fields.

During the visit, 21 organised groups representing 423 small-scale miners received licences. Seven youth and community groups with 127 members were issued Primary Mining Licences (PMLs) for tanzanite, while 14 groups with 296 members received small tanzanite trading licences (BLs), formally bringing them into the value chain.

To strengthen the shift towards formal markets, Mr Mavunde launched the development of a dedicated mineral buying centre in Lemshuku to give miners a predictable point of sale, reduce long-distance travel with stones and curb informal trading that undermines community revenue.

He also announced the deployment of an export guarantee scheme to help miners and traders access working capital backed by a national guarantee fund instead of depending on foreign buyers. “The President wants to see our mineral resources benefiting Tanzanians and the proceeds staying in the country,” he said.

A specialised exploration drone will also conduct a geophysical survey over Lemshuku before February 2026 to identify fractures and indicators of gemstone deposits, especially green garnet and other coloured stones.

Mr Mavunde noted that reforms and tighter supervision are already bearing fruit. For the first time since independence, the mining sector has delivered Sh1 trillion to Government coffers, and collections this financial year have reached about Sh500 billion. The Mirerani Resident Mining Office reported collecting over Sh1.57 billion in four months from royalties and levies, alongside increased exports and stronger anti-smuggling controls.

Local leaders, however, highlighted persistent challenges including lack of equipment, exploitative buyers, poor roads, and inadequate water, electricity and mobile network coverage. Mr Mavunde pledged to raise the issues with responsible ministries and encouraged women’s economic groups to formalise so they can access financing and procurement opportunities.