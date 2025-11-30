Prof Kabudi urges Tanzanians to write their own biographies to guide future generations

Arusha. Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, has urged Tanzanians to document their own life stories, saying that biographies of the nation’s founders could have provided invaluable guidance during times of national turbulence.

Prof Kabudi made the remarks at the weekend in Arusha during the launch of a 146-page biography of former Regional Commissioner, Ambassador Daniel Ole Njolai. The book details his public service career and personal history, including his upbringing in a Maasai pastoralist family and how he overcame challenges to obtain an education at a time when schooling for Maasai children was largely imposed by the government.

“The Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, left us a great loss by not writing his own biography. Many have written about him, but I wish he had done it himself,” Prof Kabudi said.

He said that Nyerere’s personal account would have served as a compass for the nation, particularly during challenging periods, offering lessons on how to navigate crises.

“Many assume Mwalimu led without turbulence, but he faced challenges. Had he documented them, it would have guided us through the storms we face today,” he said.

Prof Kabudi encouraged Tanzanians to cultivate a culture of writing their own biographies to leave lessons for future generations.

“Everyone here should write their own story. No life experience is without value for the generations to come. Let us leave a legacy, just as our brother Ambassador Ole Njolai has done,” he said.

He added that biographies provide insights into overcoming challenges and navigating national transitions, praising Ambassador Ole Njolai for his courage in documenting his life and public service.

“Those who will become regional commissioners or ambassadors in 20 to 30 years will have a valuable reference. Your biography will guide them,” he said.

The minister also noted that the book will be acquired by the National Library and distributed widely for public reading.

In the biography, Ambassador Ole Njolai recounts spending three years writing it, reflecting on his public service career, personal history, and the challenges of accessing education as a Maasai child. Despite these obstacles, he persevered and successfully completed his studies.

He described his rise to leadership roles as almost miraculous, emphasising that he never relied on a ‘godfather’ but was recognised and entrusted based on his own merit.

“I won the NEC (Youth) election at 29, despite being a newcomer in the party. That victory started my journey, eventually leading to a 16-year tenure as Regional Commissioner, which I consider a miracle in my life,” he said.