Kilombero Golf Open tees off, drawing clubs from across Tanzania

Morogoro. Golfers from seven clubs across Tanzania have converged at Kilombero Sugar Golf Course for the inaugural Kilombero Golf Open 2026, a three-day tournament aimed at promoting competition, nurturing talent and expanding participation in the sport.

The tournament teed off on Friday, October 9, bringing together players for a weekend of competition, networking and sportsmanship at the Kilombero Golf Course in Kilombero District, Morogoro Region.

The event has attracted teams from TPDF Lugalo Golf Club, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club, Kilimanjaro Golf Club, TPC Club, Morogoro Gymkhana Club, Mufindi Golf Club and Kilombero Golf Club.

Organisers say the tournament provides a platform for golfers from different parts of the country to compete, share experiences and contribute to the growth of the sport.

Speaking at the event, Kilombero Country Club chairman and Kilombero Sugar Growers director Pierre Redinger said hosting the tournament was an important step towards strengthening golf and attracting more people to the sport.

“Hosting the Kilombero Golf Open gives us an opportunity to bring together golfers from different clubs, strengthen competition and encourage more people to discover the sport. We believe this tournament will contribute to the continued development of golf and promote participation among players from different parts of the country,” he said.

NBC Bank, the tournament’s sponsor, said its partnership with Kilombero Sugar reflects a shared commitment to sports development, talent identification and the creation of opportunities for young people.

Jimmy Myalize, the bank’s head of transactions and large customer deposits, said partnerships between businesses and sports stakeholders were important in nurturing emerging talent and opening pathways for players to compete at higher levels.

“Our sponsorship of the Kilombero Golf Open reflects the importance of partnerships in developing sports and creating opportunities for young people. Through our collaboration with Kilombero Sugar and other stakeholders, we aim to contribute to an environment where emerging talent can be identified, nurtured and given opportunities to compete in different tournaments,” he said.

Beyond competition, the tournament has also highlighted the need to encourage young people, particularly girls, to participate in golf and explore the opportunities offered by the sport.

Isiaaka Dunia and Vicky Elias, golfers from TPDF Lugalo Golf Club in Dar es Salaam, urged young people to take up the sport, while calling on parents and guardians to support their children’s sporting ambitions.

Dunia said early encouragement could help young people discover their abilities and develop their talents through participation in sports.

“We encourage more young people to take up golf so they can discover and develop their talents. Parents also have an important role to play in supporting their children, including girls, and giving them the opportunity to participate in sports and develop their abilities,” she said.

Elias called for greater participation by girls, stressing that parental support was essential in helping them pursue their sporting interests.

“We would like to see more girls taking up golf. Parents and guardians have an important role to play in encouraging their daughters to participate in sports and supporting them to make the most of the opportunities available to develop their talents,” she said.

The three-day tournament is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at Kilombero Sugar Golf Course in Morogoro Region.