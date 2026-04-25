Kishapu councillors crack down on predatory microfinance lenders

Kishapu. In a move to curb predatory loans extended to citizens by microfinance lenders in Kishapu District, Shinyanga Region, councillors have resolved to investigate the institutions.

The probe will involve establishing charged interest rates and assessing compliance with financial regulations.

The move aims to make lending terms fair and affordable for citizens, with the broader goal of increasing financial inclusivity among Tanzanians.

Speaking on Friday, April 24, 2026, during the council session, several councillors, including Special Seats Councillor from Sekebugoro Ward Ajihath Kasenene, emphasised the need for the council to closely examine and regulate interest rates imposed by microfinance institutions.

“To ensure financial laws are followed, the council must monitor and investigate interest rates charged by microfinance lenders, especially those considered exploitative, and ensure they are friendly to citizens rather than economically oppressive,” said Ms Kasenene.

Councilors during a council meeting held at Kishapu District Council in Shinyanga Region.

Following the discussions, the council, chaired by Kishapu District Council Chairman Josephat Limbe, resolved to proceed with investigations and oversight of microfinance institutions to safeguard citizens’ interests in line with financial laws.

Mr Limbe also stressed the importance of completing development projects on time, particularly in the education sector. He noted that this would support students in Grades Five and Six to graduate together by 2027 as the country prepares to commence the double cohort under broader education reforms.

“The council has directed the executive director and management to ensure all education projects are completed by May 25, 2026 as part of implementing the 2023 education policy aimed at improving the education system, including enabling Grade Five and Six pupils to graduate together by 2027,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kishapu Township Authority Chairman, Mr Fabiani Makongo, commended the councillors for standing firm in defending citizens’ interests, especially those of small-scale traders.

He said the move brings renewed hope and strengthens public trust in leadership.

“This stance encourages citizens to actively participate in economic and development activities, while safeguarding the interests of small-scale entrepreneurs as an essential pillar for local economic growth,” said Mr Makongo.

The district’s transport officer, Mr Ezra Leonard, said that leadership that listens to and cares for its people is key to sustainable development.

He emphasised the need to continue such efforts to build a prosperous, cohesive society with equal opportunities for all.

On revenue collection, the council directed that by June 30, 2026, the district should achieve 100 percent of its internal revenue target.