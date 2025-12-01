Liberia now turns to Tanzania for help on agricultural banking

Dar es Salaam. A delegation from the Central Bank of Liberia is in Tanzania to learn how the government has invested in, structured and successfully overseen the operations of the agricultural development bank which has emerged as one of Africa’s strongest development finance institutions.

Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) director of Planning, Advisory and Corporate Affairs, Mr Waziri Mkani, said in a statement that Liberia currently has no agricultural development bank, and the rapid progress achieved by TADB in a relatively short period has drawn significant interest from the West African nation.

“The delegation believes that TADB offers a practical and proven model from which they can draw lessons as they look to establish a similar financial institution to support agricultural growth in their home country,” he said.

According to Mr Mkani, the visit focuses on understanding how TADB has fulfilled its core mandate of providing large-scale agricultural loans to thousands of farmers while maintaining strong financial stability.

“Today, TADB is not only positioning itself as a leader in agricultural development within Tanzania but also as a reference point for the African continent and beyond,” he said.

Mr Mkani added that the growing international collaboration demonstrates the bank’s role in advancing sustainable agriculture, sharing knowledge and strengthening development finance systems across the region.

With its expanding impact and strategic influence, TADB continues to stand as a pillar of agricultural transformation, both domestically and in other African countries seeking to learn from Tanzania’s experience.

In recent years, the bank has hosted delegations from institutions such as the Zambia Credit Guarantee Scheme Limited, the National Savings and Credit Bank of Zambia, Colombia’s state-owned agricultural financing institution FINAGRO, and Zambia’s Ministry of Agriculture—further cementing its position as a learning hub for regional and international development institutions.

In June 2024, TADB was ranked the second-best development finance institution among Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states following an assessment by the Association of African Development Finance Institutions (AADFI).