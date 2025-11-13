TADB empowers Ruvuma farmers with agribusiness and financial training

Songea. The Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) has stepped up its drive to empower farmers by training more than 120 participants from Songea Urban, Songea Rural, Namtumbo, and Madaba districts in the Ruvuma Region on its financial services and agribusiness solutions.

The training aimed to equip farmers with essential knowledge to enhance productivity, improve efficiency, and strengthen their agribusiness ventures.

The programme was officially inaugurated on November 12, 2025 by Ruvuma Regional Commissioner, Brigadier General Ahmed Abbas Ahmed, who urged farmers to apply the skills acquired to transform their farming practices and livelihoods.

“Songea is blessed with fertile land, hardworking people, and favourable conditions for agriculture. However, many farmers continue to face challenges such as limited access to capital, financial literacy, and information about financial institutions like TADB,” said Brig. Gen. Ahmed.

He noted that the initiative is designed to help farmers better understand how to collaborate with TADB to grow their businesses.

He further encouraged them to form and strengthen cooperative groups to expand their access to financial services, expert guidance, and collective economic empowerment.

“Let today mark the beginning of change. Let us learn, collaborate, and seize the opportunities provided by the government through institutions such as TADB. Let us be disciplined and forward-looking as modern farmers,” he emphasised.

TADB Senior Customer Service Officer, Ms Faithful Zion Joshua

During the session, TADB Senior Customer Service Officer, Ms Faithful Zion Joshua, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting farmers as key drivers of national development.

She explained that TADB offers services specifically tailored to meet farmers’ real needs and has recently opened a new branch in Songea Urban District to bring its services closer to them.

“TADB values farmers as the backbone of national development. The opening of our new branch in Songea is intended to make it easier for farmers, livestock keepers, and fishers to access financial services, expert advice, and loan opportunities,” said Ms Faithful.

She added that the bank’s broader goal is to ensure that every farmer in Songea can conveniently access financial services under friendly terms to boost productivity and efficiency within the agricultural sector.

Farmers who took part in the training expressed their appreciation to TADB for organising the programme, noting that it had deepened their understanding of the bank’s services and how they can leverage them to grow their agribusinesses.