Mwinyi pledges to enhance Zanzibar’s business environment to attract investors

Unguja. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate for Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, has promised to improve the business environment to attract more domestic and foreign investment as part of efforts to boost economic growth and tourism in the Isles.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks on Thursday, October 16, 2025, when he met traders at Darajani Market as part of his campaign trail engagements with various groups. He said improving the business climate would not only support traders but also enhance Zanzibar’s overall image and strengthen its tourism appeal.

“We want to see Zanzibar continue to attract visitors. By improving the business environment, we are not only helping traders to operate more efficiently but also giving the city a facelift that will make it even more attractive to tourists,” said Dr Mwinyi.

He expressed satisfaction with the current state of business operations at Darajani Souk, saying the area had undergone major improvements from what it used to be.

According to Dr Mwinyi, if re-elected, his administration will continue constructing more shops in the area to accommodate traders who currently conduct their business along walls and pavements—something he described as unacceptable.

“We want traders to operate in proper, well-structured business spaces. We will ensure everyone gets a decent working area instead of doing business on the ground,” he said.

Dr Mwinyi also pledged to improve parking facilities to make it easier for residents accessing town.

“There is a major project underway at Malindi to establish a large bus terminal with parking areas, which will help address the problem of vehicles being parked everywhere,” he noted.

He said a new project, known as BIG Z, will set up shops along both sides of the road from Kariakoo to Kisiwandui. The road will be redesigned into a pedestrian and light-vehicle zone.

“Zanzibar is set for great transformation. We already have marine taxis whose routes are being expanded. Electric buses are also on the way.

Once the Malindi terminal becomes operational, only electric vehicles will be allowed into Stone Town to protect the area’s historical buildings and cultural heritage. Darajani will look like a European city,” Dr Mwinyi said.

He said that the road between Mnazimmoja and Malindi will be rebuilt into a four-lane road with pedestrian and bicycle lanes, with the aim of promoting business and improving accessibility.

Touching on peace and stability, Dr Mwinyi said maintaining calm and harmony, especially during the election period, was among his government’s greatest achievements.

“In the past, people were afraid to go about their businesses during elections, but now things are peaceful. You can work freely, and I encourage you to go out on October 29, vote, and then return to open your shops—peace will prevail,” he assured.

He urged voters to elect CCM, saying it was the only party that preaches peace, unity, and solidarity.

He also called on citizens to turn out in large numbers on election day to ensure a resounding CCM victory.

“We want to win by 90 percent so that there will be no complaints. Experience shows that many people don’t go out to vote,” he said.

Meanwhile, CCM Deputy Secretary-General (Zanzibar), Dr Mohammed Said Mohammed, said the government had fulfilled President Mwinyi’s previous promises to create a conducive business environment for all traders.

“CCM did not pick Dr Mwinyi by chance. The party saw in him an honest, capable leader who fulfils promises, loves his people, and upholds integrity,” he said.

He described Dr Mwinyi as a strong, principled and peace-driven leader who promotes unity and national cohesion—the foundation for development.

He reminded traders and residents that voting for CCM and its candidates meant choosing progress and continuity.

Reading a statement on behalf of traders, Iptisam Mohamed Rashid said Darajani now hosts 540 shop owners, up from 44 container-based businesses previously—a rise of nearly 500 traders.

She commended the government for setting up a nearby daladala (minibus) terminal, saying it had increased customer traffic and boosted sales.