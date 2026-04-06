Local authors introduce award for Swahili fiction

Dar es Salaam. Two Tanzanian writers, Nahida Esmail and Richard Mabala, have launched a new literary prize aimed at promoting Swahili fiction for young readers across Africa.

The award, named the Na-La Mapambazuko Afrika Award, has been introduced under the auspices of Writers Space Africa. The name “Na-La” is derived from the founders’ names—“Na” from Nahida and “La” from Mabala—and the Swahili word Mapambazuko symbolises a “new dawn” for literature in African languages.

The initiative seeks to address gaps in youth literature while fostering a reading culture among young people aged between nine and 18.

It will also offer writers opportunities for mentorship, publication and wider exposure.

Speaking during an interview, Ms Esmail said the award was established in response to a shortage of engaging Swahili stories for young readers.

“We have started this award because there is a clear dearth of quality Swahili stories—attractive, exciting and thought-provoking—for readers aged nine to 18,” she said.

“As parents of teenagers, we understand how important good books are at that stage. They shape imagination, confidence and identity and contribute to a lifelong culture of reading.”

She added that the initiative aims to provide relatable stories that reflect the realities and culture of African youth.

The inaugural submission deadline has been set for July 1. The award will run on an alternating annual basis, targeting two age categories: nine to 12 and 13 to 18.

For the 2026 edition, writers are required to submit Swahili fiction targeting readers aged nine to 12, with manuscripts ranging between 1,000 and 3,000 words. Submissions are free of charge and open to Africans and people of African descent worldwide.

Mr Mabala said the award fills a critical gap in the literary landscape, particularly for older children and adolescents.

“While Tanzania has awards such as the Tuzo ya Mwalimu Nyerere, which includes a children’s category and the Tuzo ya Safal-Cornell for adult Swahili fiction and poetry, there is very little for older children who want more substantive reading,” he said.

“We need writing that addresses real issues in society. If there are no good stories for young people, we cannot blame them for turning to other distractions.”

He added that the lack of appealing works reflecting African realities in local languages risks alienating young readers from their cultural identity.

“Language is culture. Without engaging literature in their own language, young people may turn to foreign cultures,” he noted.

Ms Esmail described her partnership with Mr Mabala as a natural choice, citing his longstanding contribution to Swahili literature and education.

For decades, Mr Mabala has championed the use of Swahili in literature and classrooms, helping to make the language accessible and relevant to young audiences.

By aligning the award with his legacy, Ms Esmail said the initiative aims to inspire a new generation of writers and readers.

In turn, Mr Mabala praised Ms Esmail for her work in promoting writers across the continent through Writers Space Africa, describing her as a committed advocate for African literature.

The founders expressed hope that the award will inspire more young people to read and write in African languages, while preserving cultural narratives for future generations.