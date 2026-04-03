Luiza’s pivotal role in shaping the future of treasury management

Dar es Salaam. In the fast moving world of financial markets where decisions are made in seconds and millions of shillings can be influenced by a single market shift discipline, precision and sound judgement are essential.

For Luiza Paschal, these qualities have not only defined her professional life but have also shaped her rise to one of the most influential roles in banking.

Based in Tanzania, Luiza currently serves as Head of Treasury at Access Bank Tanzania, where she leads the institution’s liquidity management, foreign exchange operations and funding strategies.

Beyond her corporate role, she is also a Certified Board Director with Institute of Directors in Tanzania, contributing to governance and strategic leadership within organisations.

Her journey to the top of the banking sector has been marked by discipline, continuous learning and a clear commitment to growth values she believes are essential for any professional seeking to build a meaningful career.

Building a foundation in finance

Luiza path into the financial sector began with a strong academic background at University of Dar es Salaam, where she studied between 2002 and 2005. It was during this time that she developed an interest in financial systems and markets, laying the foundation for what would become a long and impactful career in treasury and financial management.

“My career has been shaped by discipline, continuous learning and intentional growth,” she says. “I started in treasury sales and dealing, where I developed a strong foundation in financial markets, risk management and client engagement,” she says.

Rather than remaining comfortable in one position, Ms Luiza consistently sought opportunities that would expand her technical knowledge and leadership capacity.

According to her, she embraced challenging assignments and invested in professional certifications that strengthened her understanding of global financial markets.

This deliberate approach allowed her to steadily grow within the industry, gaining both the technical competence and leadership experience needed to take on more strategic roles.

Luiza today, as Head of Treasury at Access Bank, she oversees one of the most critical functions within the banking sector. Treasury departments play a vital role in ensuring financial institutions remain stable, liquid and compliant with regulatory requirements.

Her responsibilities include managing liquidity and funding strategies, supervising foreign exchange and money market operations and driving asset–liability management across the bank. She also ensures compliance with regulatory frameworks while managing interest rate and market risks that could affect the institution’s financial stability.

In addition, she works to optimise the bank’s balance sheet performance while maintaining prudent risk management practices.

“The treasury function is central to a bank’s stability,” she explains. “It requires constant monitoring of markets, strong risk judgement and the ability to respond quickly to changes in economic conditions.”

Alongside her corporate responsibilities, Luiza also contributes to governance and strategic leadership through her certification as a board director with the Institute of Directors in Tanzania. In this role, she focuses on governance oversight, ethical leadership and ensuring accountability at board level.

Luiza has built much of her experience at BancABC (T) Ltd, where she held several treasury-related roles that sharpened her expertise in financial markets.

Between 2018 and 2022, she served as Senior Treasury Dealer, a role that placed her at the heart of daily market activity. Earlier, from 2013 to 2017, she worked as a Treasury Sales Dealer, managing relationships with clients and supporting financial market transactions.

These roles, she says, played a significant role in shaping her leadership style.

“Treasury environments demand precision, speed and composure,” she notes. “Working in those roles strengthened my risk judgement, market analysis skills and ability to lead under pressure.”

The trading floor, often described as one of the most demanding spaces in finance, requires professionals to make critical decisions quickly while managing significant financial exposure.

“For me these experiences built resilience and sharpened her ability to navigate complex financial landscapes,” she says.

She has continued to invest in professional development even after reaching senior leadership positions.

According to her, she remains actively engaged in training through ACI Financial Markets Association, an international body that promotes professional standards and ethics in financial markets.

Through this continued learning, I have deepened my expertise in global financial markets while ensuring her work aligns with international best practices. Continuous professional development ensures that I remain globally competitive while applying international standards locally,” she says.

In a sector that evolves rapidly due to technological advancements and shifting global economic dynamics, she believes staying informed and adaptable is essential.

Supporting women in finance

While her technical expertise has driven her career, Ms Paschal also recognises the importance of using her leadership position to empower others—particularly women aspiring to build careers in finance.

She actively mentors young professionals, helping them navigate the complexities of treasury and financial markets while encouraging them to develop the confidence needed to take on leadership roles.

“I mentor young women in treasury and finance, create opportunities for them to take on challenging assignments and advocate for inclusive decision-making,” she says.

She also supports competence-based career progression, ensuring that opportunities within organisations are based on capability and readiness rather than assumptions or stereotypes.

At Access Bank, she notes that institutional policies are increasingly designed to support diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“Access Bank has strong diversity and inclusion frameworks, including leadership development programmes, structured mentoring, performance-based promotion pathways and targeted capacity-building initiatives for women,” she says.

Such initiatives, she believes, are essential for building a more balanced and representative banking sector.

Why representation matters

For Luiza, increasing women’s representation in banking is not only a matter of fairness but also a strategic advantage for organisations.

“Women bring diverse perspectives in risk assessment, relationship management, governance and decision-making,” she explains. “Balanced leadership teams tend to make stronger decisions, manage risk more effectively and better reflect the customers they serve.”

In a sector that relies heavily on trust and customer relationships, diversity can strengthen institutions by ensuring a broader understanding of market needs and societal dynamics.

Navigating leadership challenges

Luiza has faced challenges along the way. However, she approaches these obstacles with a clear strategy, focus on competence, preparation and consistent performance.

“Technical excellence and consistency build credibility. When you deliver results consistently, your work speaks for itself.”

She also emphasises the importance of maintaining a strong support network of peers and mentors who provide guidance and perspective during challenging moments.

Advice for women seeking growth

For women who feel their careers have stalled or who struggle to progress professionally Luiza offers practical advice grounded in experience.