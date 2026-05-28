Masaki luxury housing project launchead amid rising demand

Dar es Salaam. A new luxury residential development has been launched in Masaki, Dar es Salaam, targeting growing demand for high-end housing in the city’s prime coastal neighbourhood.

The project, named Petra Bay Maysara, is located at Plot 1133 at the junction of Haile Selassie Road and Msasani Road and is being developed by Petra Protek Construction, an international construction and development company headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey and registered in Tanzania. It is exclusively marketed by Zara Real Estate.

The development is designed for buyers seeking privacy, space, security and premium living standards in one of Dar es Salaam’s most sought-after locations.

It comprises four five-storey residential blocks, each with private lobbies and a maximum of four apartments per floor.

In total, the project will deliver 80 apartments, ranging from two-bedroom to four-bedroom units, with sizes from about 177 square metres to over 281 square metres. Selected penthouses also feature private terraces of up to 68 square metres.

Speaking at the launch held at The Peninsula Club in Masaki, architect Edibe Bikem Kilincaslan said the design prioritises proportion, natural light, privacy and material quality.

“With Petra Bay Maysara, we wanted to create a form of luxury that feels calm, lasting and deeply liveable,” she said. “Every line and every finish have been considered for the way people will actually live in these homes.”

Zara Real Estate chief executive officer Hellen Kiwia said the project reflects changing expectations among premium property buyers.

“Today’s buyer is looking for privacy, security, space and quality finishes, not just location. This development brings these elements together in a way that responds to the market,” she said.

Each apartment is fitted with smart-home technology, allowing residents to control lighting, climate, security and access systems. The development also features smart access control, video intercom systems and 24-hour CCTV surveillance.

Facilities include a 20-metre swimming pool with a children’s section, landscaped relaxation areas, a fully equipped gym with membership included in the service charge, and a padel court. Curated commercial spaces have also been incorporated on the ground floor.