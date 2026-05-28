No extension of time for Kahama road contractor – Prof Shemdoe

Dar es Salaam. The Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Prof Riziki Shemdoe, has directed that no extension of time will be granted to the contractor, M/s China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, for the completion of road and drainage projects in Kahama Municipality under the Tanzania Cities Transforming Infrastructure and Competitiveness (TACTIC) Project.

Prof Shemdoe said the poor state of road infrastructure has long been a concern for residents of the municipality.

He made the remarks in Kahama during a contract signing ceremony for the completion of road and drainage works under the TACTIC Project, held at the Phantom area.

“I direct the contractor, M/s China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, to complete the works within the timeframe specified in the contract signed today. There will be no extension of time,” he emphasised.

He further instructed the consulting engineer to work closely with the Kahama Municipal Director’s office and the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) to ensure the contracts are fully implemented within the agreed timelines and to the required standards, so as to guarantee value for money.

Prof Shemdoe said May 27, 2026, was a significant day, noting that the signing of the contracts reflected the government’s commitment under President Samia Suluhu Hassan to improve road infrastructure in Kahama.

“We have witnessed the signing of this major project worth more than Sh25 billion, approved by President Hassan for the construction of road infrastructure in Kahama Municipality, in fulfilment of the promise made during the 2025 General Election campaigns,” he said.

“We thank her very much and assure her that my office will closely supervise the implementation of this contract.”

Shinyanga Regional Commissioner Mboni Mhita said Kahama Municipality is implementing the TACTIC Project in two phases. The first phase includes the construction of 12.3 kilometres of roads in the Central Business District (CBD), a three-kilometre road in the Zongomela area, as well as the construction of the Chelsea–Lyazungu and Shunu–Magobeko storm water drainage channels.

He added that the second phase will involve the construction of the Mbulu Bus Terminal, Sango Market and the Zongomela Mini Bus Stand.