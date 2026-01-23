METL Bajaj opens 5th new RE 4S–focused 3S facility in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. MeTL Bajaj has inaugurated its fifth integrated sales, service, and spare parts facility in Dar es Salaam, reinforcing its after-sales support network for three-wheelers in Tanzania’s largest commercial city.

The new facility is dedicated to Bajaj RE 4S three-wheelers and is designed to provide faster diagnostics and maintenance, addressing one of the main cost pressures for commercial vehicle operators.

It aims to improve vehicle availability through dedicated service bays and guaranteed access to genuine spare parts, enhancing both uptime and operating efficiency.

Speaking at the opening, MeTL Bajaj Chief Executive Officer Ashish Joshi said the Bajaj RE 4S three-wheelers are “the backbone of urban mobility and small businesses in Tanzania.”

“This new 3S facility strengthens the entire RE 4S ecosystem and reinforces our commitment to customer uptime and reliable after-sales support,” he said.

Echoing this focus, Head of After-Sales at MeTL Bajaj, Sam Varghese, emphasised that the company’s priority is keeping RE 4S vehicles on the road.

“With trained technicians, modern diagnostics, and strong spare parts availability, this facility will deliver faster turnaround times and consistent service quality for our customers,” he said.

The Dar es Salaam 3S facility will also serve as a regional hub, supporting MeTL Bajaj’s expanding service network.

Bajaj operators have welcomed the development. A driver from Gongolamboto, Adam Nassoro said access to timely maintenance had been a major challenge.

“Before, servicing the vehicle meant travelling long distances and losing valuable working hours,” he said.

“Now the service point is closer, which saves time and fuel. Faster service means you can return to work the same day instead of spending hours in queues or postponing repairs.”

Another rider, Octavius Mabuya, who operates between Chanika and Mnazi Mmoja, noted that limited service points previously forced riders to travel to Gerezani, creating congestion and higher operating costs.

“We used to struggle because most services were concentrated in Gerezani. You would spend a lot of time just getting there, then wait in long queues. Sometimes you would lose almost a full working day,” he said.

He added that downtime not only reduced daily earnings but also increased vehicle wear and tear.