Mining sector surpasses revenue target landmark

Morogoro. The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Minerals, Mr Yahya Samamba, said the government collected Sh1.36 trillion by June 23, 2026, equivalent to 113.34 percent of its target for the period January 2025 to June 2026, which was set at Sh1.2 trillion.

Mr Samamba said the strong performance was the result of cooperation between the ministry, the Mining Commission, and other stakeholders in the sector.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, June 25, 2026, during a working session with the Mining Commission management, assistant mining inspectors, and institutions under the ministry, including the State Mining Corporation (Stamico).

During the session, he said that 40 percent of the revenue collected was contributed by small-scale miners.

“As the supervisor of ministry staff, I decided to meet institutions responsible for revenue collection, particularly the Mining Commission, to collectively assess our performance, identify gaps, and determine what needs to be improved in the coming 2026/27 financial year to meet the government’s target of Sh1.4 trillion,” said Mr Samamba.

He said a proposal submitted to Parliament seeks to retain 10 percent of mining revenues within the ministry to fund exploration activities. He added that only 16 percent of large-scale mineral exploration has been completed, noting that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed that exploration coverage be expanded.

“We believe that once the country achieves 100 percent exploration coverage, mining revenues could double and significantly support the national budget.

For example, the budget for the 2026/27 financial year is projected at Sh62.3 trillion,” he said. He urged ministry officials to avoid misuse of allocated funds, stressing that proper planning and accountability are essential to ensure resources are used for their intended purposes, warning that mismanagement would undermine government trust in officials.

Mr Samamba also said the government has introduced strategies to combat mineral smuggling while improving conditions for small-scale miners, who contribute significantly to national revenue.

He noted that small-scale miners now have clearer guidance on where to sell their minerals, a measure that has helped improve revenue collection.

“We also have a special task force that ensures all actors in the mining value chain operate in accordance with laws, regulations, and guidelines. Anyone who violates the law will face enforcement action from the police as well as the task force responsible for curbing mineral smuggling and monitoring the sector,” he said.

Mining Commission Commissioner, Dr Janet Lekashigo, said the commission would continue to discharge its duties with professionalism, accountability, and efficiency.

She said the meeting provided an opportunity to assess the implementation of the 2025/26 financial year plans, review achievements and challenges, and develop a stronger strategy for 2026/27.

Dr Lekashigo assured the ministry that the commission would continue implementing all directives.

and guidance issued to strengthen the mining sector for national benefit.

Mining Commission Commissioner, Dr Abdulhaman Mwanga, emphasised the importance of coordination among institutions under the ministry, noting that the Mining Commission, Stamico, and the Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) form a critical “triangle” for the sector.