Minister Sangu lauds Yas' role in advancing digital transformation at Lindi Nane Nane Exhibition

Lindi. Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations), Deus Sangu, has commended Yas for its participation in this year's Lindi Region Nane Nane Exhibition, saying private sector investment remains crucial in supporting Tanzania's agricultural modernization and digital transformation.

Speaking after touring the Yas Pavilion, where he was briefed on the company's digital connectivity and financial services offered through Yas and Mixx, the minister said such innovations are helping improve access to technology-driven solutions for farmers and other wananchi.

Yas' Trade Marketing Manager for the Coast South Zone, Mr George Msofe, said the exhibition provides an opportunity to engage directly with farmers and showcase digital solutions that simplify communication, financial transactions and business operations.