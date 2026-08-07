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Minister Sangu lauds Yas' role in advancing digital transformation at Lindi Nane Nane Exhibition

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Employment and Relations),  Deus Clement Sangu (centre), is briefed by Yas Trade Marketing Manager for the Coast South Zone, George Msofe, during his visit to the Yas pavilion at the Lindi Nane Nane exhibition. PHOTO I COURTESY

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Lindi. Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations), Deus Sangu, has commended Yas for its participation in this year's Lindi Region Nane Nane Exhibition, saying private sector investment remains crucial in supporting Tanzania's agricultural modernization and digital transformation.

Speaking after touring the Yas Pavilion, where he was briefed on the company's digital connectivity and financial services offered through Yas and Mixx, the minister said such innovations are helping improve access to technology-driven solutions for farmers and other wananchi.

Yas' Trade Marketing Manager for the Coast South Zone, Mr George Msofe, said the exhibition provides an opportunity to engage directly with farmers and showcase digital solutions that simplify communication, financial transactions and business operations.

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He said the company will continue working with stakeholders to expand access to digital services, particularly in rural communities, to boost productivity and financial inclusion.

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