Missing case file keeps woman on death row for 27 years in extraordinary prison ordeal

Bahi. A woman from Mwitikila village in Bahi District, Ms Rehema Ndoje, has spent 27 years in prison under a death sentence in a case that has been marred by missing court records, repeated transfers and prolonged legal uncertainty.
Ms Ndoje, first entered prison on May 24, 1999, after being accused of killing her eight-month-old baby in an incident allegedly involving her boyfriend, who fled and has never been traced.
Now 48, Ms Ndoje, has been held in Isanga, Segerea, Keko and Mbeya prisons over the years while awaiting execution following her conviction in a case that has since become entangled in missing documentation.