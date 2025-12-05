Mixx by Yas, ZANGOF join forces to strengthen civil society through technology

Unguja. Civil society organisations (CSOs) in Zanzibar have received a major technological uplift following a partnership between Mixx by Yas and the Zanzibar NGO Forum (ZANGOF) aimed at boosting digital capacity and modern management skills for local CSOs.

The training, held at the New Amaan Hotel in Unguja, brought together participants from both Unguja and Pemba and focused on improving operational efficiency, transparency, and financial management through digital tools.

Presiding over the session, Unguja Central District Commissioner Rajab Ali Rajab commended the collaboration, describing it as a timely intervention aligned with the government’s digital transformation agenda.

“Civil society organisations are at the heart of community development. By embracing technology, they not only enhance performance but also strengthen accountability to the citizens they serve,” he said.

The training introduced CSOs to various digital solutions offered by Mixx by Yas, including Mixx Corporate Solution—a platform designed to process payrolls, allowances, and related payments securely and efficiently. Participants were also taken through Mixx Kikoba, a USSD service that enables VICOBA and community savings groups to transact without the risks associated with cash handling.

The platform is expected to reduce delays, curb mismanagement of funds, and modernise community financing structures that have historically relied on manual recordkeeping.

Additionally, Mixx presented its enterprise communication services, including reliable office internet, corporate data bundles, and bulk SMS services, aimed at helping organisations reach members and communities quickly and cost-effectively.

Yas Zanzibar Territory Manager, Ms. Nayrat Zahor, said the partnership reflects the company’s broader mission to support social institutions through technology.

“Our goal is to ensure civil society actors have access to the tools and skills they need to deliver impact efficiently,” she said. “We will continue working with ZANGOF and other stakeholders to develop digital solutions, training programmes, and systems that improve transparency and project execution.”

ZANGOF leadership noted that digitisation has become essential for NGOs, particularly those implementing donor-funded or community-based initiatives where reporting accuracy, compliance, and real-time communication are critical.