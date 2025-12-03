Mixx launches festive campaign to reward customers with cash prizes

Dar es Salaam. Mobile financial services provider Mixx has launched its end-of-year customer reward campaign, Magift ya Mixx Pesa, offering daily, weekly and special festive-season cash prizes as part of efforts to ease financial pressures during the busy holiday period.

The month-long campaign runs until 4 January 2026 and is designed to support households as they navigate increased year-end expenses, including holiday costs and preparations for the new school year.

Speaking at the launch event in Dar es Salaam, Mixx Chief Executive Officer Angelica Pesha said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to giving back to customers who have supported the brand since its rebranding.

“The end of the year comes with many responsibilities — from holiday preparations to school fees. And the truth is simple: money has no rival, and when it’s free, it’s even sweeter,” Ms Pesha said.

“Magift ya Mixx Pesa is our way of appreciating customers. Every transaction they make strengthens us, and we want to return the favour by empowering them as they step into 2026.”

Under the campaign, Mixx customers stand a chance to walk away with remarkable cash prizes. Each day, one lucky participant will win Sh1 million, while a weekly draw will award another customer Sh5 million.

As the festive spirit builds, two special MixxMas winners will each take home Sh1 million. On New Year’s Day, one fortunate customer will celebrate the year’s first dawn with Sh10 million.

Crowning it all is the grand jackpot—an impressive Sh50 million—to be awarded at the end of the campaign.

Customers automatically enter the draw by performing everyday transactions on the Mixx platform, including sending and receiving money, merchant payments through Lipa Kwa Simu (LKS), using the Mixx Super App, or accessing digital loan products such as Bustisha and Nivushe.

Mixx Commercial Director James Sumari highlighted the company’s strong performance and growth trajectory over the past year.

“Our user base has grown by about 11 percent since the rebrand. We have expanded our agent network to more than 250,000 nationwide, enhanced loan services for traders, farmers and young people, and strengthened our role in daily transactions through Lipa Kwa Simu,” he said.

Mr Sumari noted that Mixx aims to position itself not only as a payment solution but as a reliable financial partner for Tanzanians.

“Mixx is more than a platform for sending and receiving money. It is a partner for people starting a business, handling emergencies or planning for family needs. Magift ya Mixx Pesa is our way of giving back to the millions who choose Mixx every day.”

Company executives emphasized that Mixx remains committed to expanding financial access for all Tanzanians, regardless of income or location, by offering integrated digital services across payments, savings and credit.