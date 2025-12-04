Yanga and Simba SC return to league duty after Caf battles

Dar es Salaam. After enduring gruelling CAF Champions League group-stage assignments, Mainland football giants Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba return to domestic duty today with crucial Mainland Premier League fixtures at different venues.

Yanga will host Fountain Gate FC at the KMC Complex in Kinondoni from 4pm, while Simba take to the pitch at 7pm against Mbeya City at the Major General Isamuhyo Stadium on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam.

Both clubs return to league action after tough continental encounters.

Yanga, drawn in Group B, travelled to Algeria where they held JS Kabylie to a historic goalless draw, marking the club’s first-ever unbeaten result on Algerian soil in the Champions League.

In Group D, Simba suffered a narrow 2–1 defeat away to Stade Malien of Mali, a result that left the Msimbazi giants under pressure domestically and continentally.

Their return marks nearly 25 days since either side featured in a Premier League match. Yanga last played locally on November 9, posting a 4–1 victory over KMC at the same venue they will use today. Simba’s previous local fixture was on November 8, when they beat JKT Tanzania 2–1 at Maj. Gen. Isamuhyo.

With all four teams desperate to improve their league positions, today’s matches are expected to deliver intensity, urgency and excitement.

Yanga vs Fountain Gate FC

According to the league standings, Yanga sit fifth with 10 points from four matches, while Fountain Gate FC are sixth with 10 points from nine matches. A win for Yanga would take them to 13 points, lifting them to third place ahead of Namungo FC.

Fountain Gate, who recently fell 2–0 at home to JKT Tanzania at the Tanzanite Stadium in Manyara, are equally determined to bounce back. Their camp has stressed the importance of today’s match as they seek to restore confidence among their supporters.

Despite Fountain Gate’s motivation, history favours Yanga. The defending champions have won all six head-to-head league encounters since the 2022/23 season. However, with both teams under pressure to climb the table, the match remains difficult to predict.

Simba vs Mbeya City

Simba and Mbeya City face off while both sets of fans are still nursing disappointment from recent results.

Simba’s 2–1 loss to Stade Malien triggered major changes, leading to the club mutually parting ways with head coach Dimitar Pantev.

Mbeya City also made coaching changes, terminating the contract of Malale Hamsin following their 1–0 home defeat to Namungo FC.