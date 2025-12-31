Mixx Pesa campaign spreads joy with millions in prizes across Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Mixx by Yas has continued to reward customers across the country through its Magift ya Mixx Pesa campaign, which is distributing cash prizes worth millions of shillings during this festive season.

The campaign has already produced daily and weekly winners, underscoring the company’s goal of appreciating customer loyalty while promoting wider use of digital financial services.

Speaking during a prize presentation event held today, Mixx Loyalty and Retention Manager Mary Rutta said the campaign’s simplicity and transparency have greatly boosted participation.

“Magift ya Mixx Pesa has been a great success. We are proud to bring smiles to our customers by giving out prizes every week,” she said. “So far, more than twenty–five customers have won, and today we are recognising ten more from Mara, Dodoma, Morogoro, Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar.”

Rutta noted that customers qualify automatically when they conduct everyday transactions such as depositing or withdrawing funds, receiving bank transfers, making payments through Lipa kwa Simu, taking loans, purchasing bundles, or using the Mixx Super App.

Grand prize to be awarded tomorrow

The campaign is now entering its final stage, with a major draw scheduled for tomorrow that will see daily winners walk away with Tanzania shillings one million each. One lucky customer will also be selected as the Mixxionea—the grand prize winner of Tanzania shillings ten million.

“We encourage all our customers to keep transacting to boost their chances of winning the remaining prizes,” Rutta added.

Winners speak of real impact

One of the most recent winners, Jenipher Elisha Sungwa from Mbezi Kimara in Dar es Salaam, said the reward will support her small business.

“I sincerely thank Mixx for this initiative,” she said. “It is encouraging to see financial service companies making direct and positive impacts on people’s lives. I will use my prize to increase capital for my salon.”

The Magift ya Mixx Pesa campaign is running nationwide and will continue until January 4, 2026, offering Mixx users the chance to win every day.