MIXX, TCDC renew partnership to boost digital financial services for farmers

Dodoma. Millions of Tanzanian farmers are set to benefit from improved access to digital financial services after Mixx by Yas and the Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC) renewed a strategic partnership aimed at modernising financial management within cooperative societies and accelerating financial inclusion.

The renewed collaboration seeks to strengthen transparency, accountability and operational efficiency in cooperative societies by leveraging digital technology to improve the delivery of financial services to members.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Dodoma on Monday, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture responsible for Crop Development and Food Security, Prof Peter Msoffe, said cooperative societies remain a cornerstone of Tanzania's economy, handling transactions worth between Sh5 trillion and Sh7 trillion annually.

"Cooperative societies facilitate transactions worth between Sh5 trillion and Sh7 trillion, making them one of the country's most important economic institutions," he said.

He noted that strengthening the cooperative movement through digital innovation would enhance efficiency and improve service delivery to millions of farmers across the country.

Mixx Commercial Director James Sumari said the renewed partnership would equip cooperative societies with digital tools to improve financial management while making essential financial services more accessible to farmers.

"Our goal is to enable cooperative societies to manage their finances with greater transparency while providing members with easier access to financial services. Ultimately, this will enhance productivity and contribute to improving livelihoods and economic growth," Mr Sumari said.

Under the partnership, cooperative societies will use the Mixx Kikoba platform to manage member contributions, process payments, purchase shares, distribute dividends and facilitate loan applications through mobile phones, reducing dependence on cash transactions and manual record-keeping.

Mr Sumari said the platform is expected to simplify financial operations for cooperatives while strengthening accountability and improving access to formal financial services for members.

He added that Mixx has already established a significant presence in Tanzania's agricultural sector through its Mixx Kilimo platform, which has reached more than 300,000 farmers and facilitated over Sh700 billion in financial transactions across the agricultural value chain over the past six years.

The Registrar of Cooperative Societies and Chief Executive Officer of TCDC, Dr Benson Ndiege, said digital technology is playing an increasingly important role in strengthening governance and accountability within cooperative societies.

"The Government continues to promote the adoption of technology to improve transparency and efficiency in cooperative societies. This partnership will also strengthen the capacity of cooperative leaders and members to access better financial services," he said.

He said expanding the use of digital financial solutions would help cooperative societies operate more efficiently while improving financial inclusion for farmers across the country.