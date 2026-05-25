MP Kombani calls for 2% budget allocation to strengthen childcare centres

Dodoma. A Special Seats Member of Parliament for the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) in Morogoro Region, Lucy Kombani, has urged the Government to consider allocating at least two per cent of local government authority revenues to support childcare centres across the country.

Speaking in Parliament in Dodoma on May 25, 2026 during supplementary questions to the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, the MP said many childcare institutions continue to face financial challenges that hinder the provision of basic services to children.

She noted that in several instances, the centres are forced to rely on public donations to meet essential needs.

“Does the Government not see the need to set aside at least two per cent of council revenues to support these children, particularly in health, education and access to nutritious food?” she asked.

The MP also sought clarification on whether there are structured training programmes in place to ensure staff working in childcare centres are adequately equipped with professional skills in child upbringing and care.

Responding, the Deputy Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Maryprisca Mahundi, said Tanzania currently has 424 privately owned childcare centres and two government-run facilities.

She cautioned that increasing funding to such institutions without strict oversight could lead to an increase in unregulated centres, with some operators potentially treating them as profit-making ventures.

The Deputy Minister further said that although the Government had previously directed that three per cent of council revenues be allocated for social welfare interventions, implementation has been constrained by limited budgets at local government level.

“Our priority remains strengthening family-based care. Where there is breakdown in family structure, extended family members such as uncles and aunts are expected to take responsibility for children instead of institutional care,” she said.