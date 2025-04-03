MwanaClick shortlisted for prestigious Digital Media Awards Africa

Dar es Salaam. Mwananchi Communications Limited’s (MCL) digital news and content access platform, MwanaClick, has been shortlisted as one of the Best Innovative Digital Projects at the Digital Media Awards Africa 2025.

The recognition comes from the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), making MwanaClick Tanzania's first digital media innovation to be nominated by the global body, highlighting its impact on digital transformation in media accessibility in the country.

Launched in 2024, MwanaClick is a super-app designed to bridge the information gap by offering seamless access to digital newspapers (e-paper) and diverse content formats, including financial insights, reels, book reviews, and audio news. It serves as a digital kiosk, granting audiences access to prime news from some of East Africa’s leading publications such as Daily Nation, The East African, Daily Monitor, as well as Tanzania’s Mwananchi, MwanaSpoti, The Citizen, Zanzibar Mail, Zanzibar Leo, Arusha News, among others.

The platform is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, with flexible micro-payment options for subscribers.

MwanaClick was nominated alongside nine other digital innovations from various media houses across Africa. Other notable nominees in the Best Innovative Digital Project category include Kenya's Radio Africa’s Multiverse, MediaMax Network Limited’s People Daily News App, and South Africa’s Daily Maverick for its Manifesto MAYHEM project.

Beyond this category, the Digital Media Awards Africa 2025 will also honor achievements in Best Data Visualization, Best Fact-Checking Report, Best Newsletter, Best Use of Video, Best Digital Subscription Initiative, and Best Use of AI in the Newsroom. The winners will be officially announced on April 7, 2025.

According to WAN-IFRA, the shortlisted projects demonstrate excellence in journalism, digital product innovation, and monetization strategies, reinforcing the region’s drive to fostering dynamic and engaging digital media solutions.

“Congratulations to all the finalists. We can’t wait to celebrate their achievements and announce the winners next week,” WAN-IFRA stated in an official release.