Mwanga resident wins Sh5 million as Yas marks first anniversary with nationwide campaign

Kilimanjaro. A resident of Mwanga, Kilimanjaro Region, has won Sh5 million after emerging as the latest beneficiary of the ongoing Tunasheherekea Pamoja – One Year of Yas campaign organised by Yas Tanzania.

The prize was handed over during a ceremony held over the weekend in Moshi, where the company presented a ceremonial cheque to Petro Mefurda, winner of the campaign’s third draw.

The initiative forms part of Yas’s broader customer appreciation programme marking one year since the company’s rebrand and service transformation in Tanzania.

Speaking at the event, Francis Joseph, Manager of the Yas Moshi Shop, said the campaign reflects the company’s commitment to recognising customers who have supported the brand throughout its transition.

He noted that the promotion was designed to deliver tangible benefits to subscribers while strengthening long-term trust in the Yas brand.

“Our customers are central to Yas’s journey. Through initiatives like this one, we are reaffirming our commitment to reward and empower them in ways that support their daily lives and ambitions,” he said.

Mr Mefurda described the prize as both timely and transformative, saying it would help him expand his economic and social activities.

“This reward will significantly boost my capital and help me grow my ventures. I did not expect to win, but it shows that Yas runs genuine and impactful campaigns. I encourage fellow customers to keep participating because anyone can win,” he said.

The Tunasheherekea Pamoja – One Year of Yas campaign continues nationwide, offering customers daily and weekly prizes, with a grand prize of Sh100 million set to be awarded at the end of the promotion. Customers are encouraged to keep using Yas services for a chance to be among thousands of winners expected throughout the campaign period.