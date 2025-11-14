Mwanza Catholic Diocese holds memorial mass for victims of election violence

Mwanza. The Catholic Archdiocese of Mwanza has held a special Mass to pray for all those who lost their lives or were injured, to offer condolences to Tanzanians, and to comfort families affected by the tragic loss of loved ones during the unrest and demonstrations linked to the 2025 General Election.

The violence erupted during and after polling day on October 29, 2025 across several regions, including Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Mara, Arusha, Dodoma, Mbeya, Songwe, Ruvuma, and Geita, resulting in deaths, injuries, and widespread damage to both public and private property.

The solemn service took place yesterday, Thursday, November 13, 2025 at the Cathedral of the Epiphany – Bugando, Archdiocese of Mwanza, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., led by Archbishop Renatus Nkwande.

Hundreds of congregants attended the Mass, which is part of the Archdiocese’s commemorative services for the deceased in November.









In his opening remarks and sermon, Archbishop Nkwande described the events as a national shame, calling them condemnable and a matter that demands public denunciation.

He expressed deep sympathy for all victims, emphasising that the sorrow extends nationally, as Tanzania has suffered a tragedy unprecedented in its history.

"We were trapped inside like in a box, unable to see outside, enveloped in darkness. It is humiliating and disgraceful. We must pray to ensure it never happens again.

What was done shows contempt and shame for our country; it is a grave national tragedy that must lead us to kneel and seek God’s forgiveness," he said.

Archbishop Nkwande lamented that some Tanzanians were seen celebrating the violence, praising the perpetrators, and mocking the victims, warning that such behaviour sets a harmful precedent for the next generation.

"We have seen videos of killings. That is not defence; that is perpetuating murder.

What we witnessed is sheer cruelty. They have wronged God and us Tanzanians. We are called to repent and embrace the Gospel," he added.

Referring to scriptures from Matthew, Psalm 13, Luke 6 and 25, and Wisdom 3:1, Archbishop Nkwande urged all who participated—whether through silence, commands, or derision—to repent for their part in the killings and called for all sides to return to dialogue.

"Our heartfelt condolences to Tanzanians. Let this be a lesson that must never be repeated. If we truly want reconciliation, we must return to the table of discussion, and those involved must admit their sins," he stressed.

He also noted that some victims had been exercising their right to express themselves but were not heard, while others were simply at home, leaving hospitals, or fleeing in fear, unaccustomed to hearing gunfire.

The Archbishop prayed for the deceased, asking God to forgive their sins, and urged the faithful to remember and support the bereaved families by visiting, offering condolences, comforting, and giving encouragement.

"In the eyes of the foolish, death may seem like a loss or an escape, but we do not know what they were seeking or praying for. They sought justice, safety, and to be heard," he said.

He warned that killing is a sin, as is vengeance, and no one should plan or intend to kill. Archbishop Nkwande expressed concern over those who commit murder to instil fear and urged Christians to abandon such actions.

Among the congregants, Joyce Antony commended Archbishop Nkwande for his comforting words, noting the deep shock caused by the events.

"We are truly saddened and hurt by the loss of our youth and the injuries sustained. I urge leaders to unite and act with love," she said.

Liberatus Ndegeulaya also emphasised the need for opposing parties to return to dialogue, reach consensus, and start afresh.