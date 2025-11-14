Tanzania's Muslim Council blames criminal acts for October 29 deaths

Dar es Salaam. The National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata), in collaboration with partner organisations, has issued a statement regarding the events that unfolded on October 29.

“On that day, gangs emerged, terrorising people by looting property and destroying assets, including critical infrastructure.

As a result of these criminal acts, which necessitated intervention by our security forces, innocent lives were tragically lost and others suffered permanent injuries,” the statement explained, attempting to contextualise the killings that occurred across the country.

The statement, read by Sheikh Issa Othman, a member of the Council of Ulamaa, called on the government to take action against the perpetrators of the October 29 incidents.

“At the same time, in our unity, we urge the government to conduct a thorough investigation into who exactly instigated our youth to commit this unprecedented destruction in our country, leading to the loss of lives,” it stated.

Bakwata’s statement further emphasised its philosophy that peace begins with justice. The council also firmly rejected any suggestion that it is naïve or foolish.

“We have always been at the forefront of promoting and safeguarding peace in our country.

Even when doing so has required enduring significant hardship, we have been prepared to act,” the statement stressed.

“We wish to make it clear to our fellow religious leaders that we are not fools and cannot be considered fools simply for advocating peace. Finally, we extend our commendation.”