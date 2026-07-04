Mwanza fire guts over 54 shops in Lumumba, destroys cosmetics businesses

Mwanza. More than 54 shops have been destroyed and 23 others saved after a major fire broke out in the Lumumba area of Mwanza City, burning for about 14 hours before being contained at around 4am.

Mwanza Regional Fire and Rescue Commander Elisa Mugisha, said on Saturday, July 4, 2026, that the fire started at about 7pm on Friday, July 3, 2026, and was brought under control in the early hours of Saturday, July 4, 2026.

He said two buildings housing a total of 77 shops were affected, with most of the businesses, particularly cosmetics outlets, heavily damaged.

“The two buildings had about 77 shops, but 54 were destroyed, meaning about 23 shops were saved. Some were completely burnt, while others were partially damaged and traders managed to salvage some goods,” he said.

Residents reported loud explosions throughout the night, thick smoke and a strong smell of burning cosmetics, which made firefighting operations more difficult and hazardous.

Mr Mugisha said firefighters had to proceed with extreme caution to prevent the blaze from spreading to adjacent structures.

Cosmetics shops destroyed by fire in the Lumumba area of Mwanza City. More than 54 shops are estimated to have been burnt in the blaze. PHOTO | SAADA AMIR

“We found the fire very intense. It had spread through the upper floors and even crossed to the next street, from Lumumba Street to Lwagasore Street. We first focused on preventing it from spreading to neighbouring buildings because they are interconnected and used for business,” he said.

He said one of the major challenges was the structure of the buildings, as nearly all shops had upper floors used as storage areas where the fire spread unnoticed and continued burning.

“Another challenge is that almost all shops have upper floors used as storage, and that is where the fire was most severe. Fighting a fire in such areas is very difficult,” he said, adding that the type of goods stored worsened the situation.

“Most of the products sold there, cosmetics such as perfumes, are highly flammable and can explode when exposed to heat, so there were many and very large explosions,” he said.

Due to the explosions, firefighters would often contain one section only for the blaze to re-ignite elsewhere, prolonging the operation.

Despite the difficulties, fire and rescue teams working together with police and the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) managed to save several nearby buildings.

“We thank God that although the fire spread from one building to another, we managed to save about four neighbouring buildings that were at risk,” he said.

No injuries or deaths were reported, with both firefighters and civilians involved in the operation escaping safely.

“We are grateful that there were no human casualties, no injuries or deaths. Our firefighters and members of the public all came out safely,” he said.

On security, Mr Mugisha said isolated incidents of theft were reported outside the main affected area.

“We do not have many cases of theft. The few complaints are from those who had moved their goods outside,” he said.

He added that investigations into the cause of the fire and the extent of losses were ongoing.

“The fire lasted about 14 hours. After investigations, we will determine the cause and the total losses,” he said.

Mwanza Regional Police Commander Wilbrod Mutafungwa said police had increased security in the area to prevent looting.

“The security of people’s property and traders in this area is assured. Police officers are on patrol,” he said.

He added that officers had been deployed across all affected zones to deter any attempted theft.

“Those who may have intended to loot did not get the opportunity. We have ensured they are contained,” he said.

Currently, traders are retrieving their goods from the affected buildings under police supervision, while those whose shops were not affected have been encouraged to continue normal business operations.

Mwanza Regional Traders Association Secretary Khamis Muhere said more than 30 traders were directly affected.

“Our preliminary estimate is that over 30 traders have been affected. Their shops and all goods have been completely destroyed,” he said.

An eyewitness, Mr Gerald Juma, said the fire was difficult to control because it continued burning beneath the shops.

“The first building to catch fire was the initial one. Tanesco (The Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited) were called and came to switch off electricity and managed to control it briefly before leaving. The fire had already spread to goods stored below. When they left, it flared up again,” he said.

One of the victims, Ms Mary Stephano, said the incident should serve as a lesson to traders and property owners on the importance of proper planning and insurance.