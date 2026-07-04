Zanzibar’s Second VP orders faster valuation process to avoid delays in road construction

Unguja. Zanzibar’s Second Vice President, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, has said the government will not allow road infrastructure projects to stall or be delayed due to compensation processes, noting that a structured system is already in place to handle valuation and payments.

He directed relevant authorities to speed up valuation exercises and compensation payments to enable residents to vacate areas where project implementation has been delayed due to pending assessments.

Hemed made the remarks on Saturday, July 4, 2026, during an inspection tour of road construction projects in various parts of Zanzibar City.

He instructed the Ministry of Works and Transport to ensure that no administrative or technical bottlenecks delay the implementation of road infrastructure works across the country.

The roads form part of a 100.9-kilometre network valued at $130 million, being implemented by different contractors in Unguja.

Construction of the Mnazimmoja–Malindi Road in Urban West District is underway in Unguja, Zanzibar as witnessed during the Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla tour held on Saturday, July 4, 2026. PHOTO| JESSE MIKOFU



“We have no reason to delay these projects because of compensation. I direct that all pending payments be completed so that citizens are compensated and the projects continue,” he said.

The senior government official also urged residents who have already received compensation to vacate project areas, warning that those who refuse to comply would be removed by authorities.

He also cautioned against rebuilding temporary structures in such areas.

“Ministry, we must stop being lenient on this matter. Once a person has been compensated, they must leave. Some people are defiant or return to erect temporary structures; this is unacceptable,” he said.

However, he assured citizens that no one entitled to compensation would be denied their rights.

He said the government has invested significant resources in infrastructure development to improve transport services and drive economic and social progress, and therefore ministries must ensure timely implementation and adherence to standards.

“All citizens will be paid according to proper valuation procedures, and everyone will receive their rightful compensation as others have done,” he said.

He also directed the Urban West regional authorities to ensure that once compensation procedures are completed, all houses and commercial structures earmarked for demolition are removed immediately to allow construction works to proceed, stressing that the government’s goal is to improve infrastructure for present and future generations.

During another stop at Mpigaduri Maruhubi port, Mr Abdulla instructed the Ministry of Water and Energy to explore the possibility of issuing permits for sand extraction to enable phase two of construction works at the facility.

“We cannot suspend major strategic projects while waiting for sand extraction permits,” he said.

He further directed the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, together with the Zanzibar Maritime Authority (ZMA), to identify a suitable area with a conducive environment for fishing activities.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport, Mr Ali Said Bakar, said some contractors had stalled works due to delayed compensation processes that were yet to be completed.

For his part, Minister for Works and Transport, Dr Khalid Mohammed Salum, assured the Vice President that the government would continue supervising project implementation to ensure timely completion and improved service delivery.

He said most ongoing road projects were expected to be completed by December this year.