Zanzibar allocates Sh15 billion for construction of cultural village

Unguja. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has set aside Sh15 billion for the development of a cultural village, aimed at preserving and promoting the islands’ rich cultural heritage.

The project is expected to showcase Zanzibar’s traditional arts, music, architecture and cultural practices, while also strengthening cultural tourism and creating space for the growth of creative industries.

Speaking during the award night, the Minister for Information, Youth, Culture, Arts and Sports in the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (SMZ), Dr. Riziki Pembe Juma, said the investment reflects the government’s commitment to supporting the cultural economy and expanding opportunities for artists, performers and cultural practitioners across the islands.

“I had to confirm this so that you can see the light or a solution to the challenges of venues and our cultural activities,” she said.

The cultural village will also serve as a venue for entertainment and cultural events, providing a dedicated space for performances, festivals, exhibitions and community gatherings.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to address long-standing challenges facing the cultural sector, including access to proper venues and infrastructure.

Dr. Juma further stressed the need for sustainable support systems for creatives beyond major events such as the Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF), noting that young filmmakers, scriptwriters and directors require continued engagement and opportunities.

“ZIFF is very big and well-known, but these young artists, scriptwriters and film directors need ZIFF’s support beyond festival days. What you do during those five days is important, but then what? What’s there after ZIFF?”