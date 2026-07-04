Mixx, Zanzibar government partner to drive digital transformation in cooperative societies

Dar es Salaam. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RG) has said the adoption of technology in the cooperative sector will enhance transparency, accountability and financial inclusion, following the signing of a partnership agreement between Mixx by Yas and the Zanzibar Department of Cooperative Development.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held on Saturday, July 4, 2026, as part of International Day of Cooperatives celebrations, the Minister of State in the Office of the Second Vice-President (Policy, Coordination, House of Representatives and Union Affairs), Mr Hamza Hassan, said the partnership aligns with the government’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation and equipping cooperative societies with modern, secure, and efficient systems.

“Digital transformation in the cooperative sector will strengthen transparency, enhance accountability and provide citizens with better financial services. Collaboration between the government and the private sector is essential in driving inclusive development and building a modern economy that benefits every citizen,” he said.

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The partnership is expected to benefit thousands of cooperative society members, community groups and entrepreneurs across Zanzibar by enabling digital financial management, improving transaction security and expanding access to financial services.

Mixx by Yas director of compliance, Mr Abdallah Nguba, said the collaboration lays the foundation for transformative reforms that will improve how cooperative societies manage their finances and deliver services to members through technology.

“This partnership marks the beginning of significant reforms in the cooperative sector by improving financial management, enhancing transparency, and simplifying service delivery through technology.

Through Mixx Kikoba, members will be able to save, contribute to group funds, make payments, purchase shares, receive dividends and even apply for loans directly from their mobile phones,” he said.

He added that cooperative societies remain a key pillar of the economy, bringing together farmers, fishers, livestock keepers and entrepreneurs, while technology will promote accountability, improve financial record-keeping, and provide reliable data to support more effective government planning and decision-making.

The agreement is also expected to accelerate the formalisation of community groups and cooperative societies, reduce reliance on cash transactions, and strengthen members’ confidence through secure and transparent digital systems.