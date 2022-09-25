NCCR-Mageuzi kicks out Mbatia amid controversy

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A leadership wrangle within NCCR-Mageuzi yesterday took another twist after party’s national chairman James Mbatia’s membership was stripped off by general congress meeting.

But, in a quick rejoinder, party’s head of publicity and public communications Edward Simbeye the decision was null and void because the decision was taken pending decision of court case number 150/2022.

“I arrived in Dodoma to submit the court injunction to law enforcers who admitted during the meeting that our document was legally accepted,” he told The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi on phone.

“Convening a meeting is an outright violation of the law and therefore could lead to disruption of peace in the country. An injunction was delivered yesterday (Friday) also to bar a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC),” added Mr Simbeye who doubles as Mr Mbatia’s close aide.

Furthermore, Mr Simbeye said: “I have witnessed with my naked eyes the violation of the rule of law in the country. The country is governed by declarations because the court injunction hasn’t been respected neither by meeting members not law enforcers.”

Also Read: James Mbatia faction within NCCR now opts for dialogue

Advertisement





According to him, meeting participants were not legal members of the party’s general assembly, noting that they were the youth fetched from Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and nearby regions.

Regarding the next move of action, Mr Simbeye said yesterday’s decisions are not accepted. “Alunta continua, we are going to hold a meeting that will deliberate on the matter,” he said, urging members to remain patient.

But, yesterday, Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC) Martin Otieno said Police Force had no powers to interfere with political parties’ internal meetings.

“It was a meeting related to political matters and an internal meeting, how the law enforcers are concerned? They should resolve their internal dispute at the court instead of blaming us,” he said.

He said Mr Simbeye in the country’s administrative capital at the moment the Police Force was strengthening on the streets patrols.

But, a veteran politician and an independent political commentator, Mr Buberwa Kaiza yesterday declined to comment on the matter.

“I’m leading a mediation team comprising party founders that has convened several meetings with people involved in the dispute,” he said over the phone, pledging the team will hold a meeting next to come up with a statement on the dispute.

He named some members in a team formed by former party leaders and experts as Ndimara Tegambwage, Dr Ringo Tenga, Prince Bagenda, Alex Mbwilo and Dr Ananilea Nkya.

“Others are experts holding senior position in the government, therefore they should remain anonymous for now,” he said. But, at the Saint Gasper Hotel in Dodoma, party’s vice chairman Haji Ambari Hamis (Zanzibar) said 224 members out of 368 stipulated in the party’s constitution voted to sack Mr Mbatia from the party.

“The meeting has also decided that Ms Angelina Rutairwa be relieved of her position as party’s vice chairperson (Mainland),” he said.

According to him, the decisions have been extended to the duo following claims of embezzlement over party resources, noting that members have proposed legal measures to be taken against them. Mr Ambari who chaired the meeting said a letter comprising charges facing the two had been dispatched to the two leaders and they received invitation to attend the meeting in order to defend themselves.

He said Mr Mbatia is accused of selling party properties including farms and houses located at different parts of the country.

“They were supposed to respond in writing 14 days after receiving the letter. However, nobody attended the meeting convened today (yesterday) despite receiving invitations,” he said, noting that instead, they filed a lawsuit.

Reports from the country’s administrative capital of Dodoma said Mr Ambari was voted by all 224 members to succeed Mr Mbatia who was a former Vunjo Constituency legislator.

During the meeting, the chairman of the party’s council of trustees, Mr Joseph Selasini said, a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) has sacked 10 members including Mr Simbeye over indiscipline.

He said a meeting of the general assembly has also set leadership term limit to a person holding the national chairmanship.

“From now onwards, a person serving in the capacity of the national chairman will hold the position for 10 years at an interval of two terms of five years each. The decision aims at providing opportunities for other members to display their leadership talents,” he said.

Following the decision, NCCR-Mageuzi becomes the first political party to leadership term limit to its national chairperson.

September 7, this year, the High Court at the Dar es Salaam Division issued a temporary court injunction preventing a faction claimed to have carried ‘revolution’ to organize constitutional meetings.

A leadership dispute within the veteran opposition party started in May 21, 2022 when a faction led by Mr Selasini announced to strip off Mr Mbatia from the chairmanship.



