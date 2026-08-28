Barker backs Doumbia to rediscover scoring touch

Dar es Salaam. Simba head coach Steve Barker remains confident that Malian striker Ibrahim Doumbia will eventually reproduce the scoring form that made him one of the most sought-after young forwards in Mali, despite the striker going four consecutive Mainland Tanzania Premier League matches without finding the net.

Doumbia, who joined Simba from AS Kôrôfina during the recent transfer window, has featured prominently in Barker’s plans since the beginning of the 2026/2027 campaign. However, his failure to score in the opening four league matches has started to attract attention, particularly given the expectations surrounding his arrival.

The 22-year-old was substituted in the 62nd minute during Simba’s latest match, a 1-0 victory over Coastal Union on Thursday, with Elie Mpanzu replacing him as Barker sought to increase his team’s attacking threat. Simba eventually secured victory through Olivier Toure’s 77th-minute header.

Yet Doumbia’s current drought should be viewed in the context of the club’s impressive start. Simba have won all four league matches, collecting 12 points and sitting at the top of the early standings.

Barker has previously demonstrated patience with his new attacking players, stressing that the squad is still developing its understanding and that new signings are integrating well. His assessment is important because Doumbia arrived at Simba with credentials that suggest his current goal drought is more likely to be a temporary issue than a reflection of his ability.

Last season, Doumbia was among the outstanding players in the Malian Ligue 1 while playing for AS Kôrôfina. He scored 17 league goals in 24 appearances, while also providing five assists, finishing as the division’s leading scorer. He was also recognised as the league’s Young Player of the Season.

Across all competitions, reports put his tally at 21 goals, reinforcing the argument that Simba recruited him primarily for his finishing ability.

His pre-season performances also provided early evidence of what he can offer. Doumbia scored against Singida Black Stars in the CECAFA Kagame Cup before finding the net again against Sudanese side Al Merrikh in a 2-0 friendly victory in Kigali.

That makes his four-match league drought less alarming from an analytical perspective. He has already shown that he can score in a new environment, while Simba’s unbeaten start suggests the team is not currently dependent on one player to provide goals.

More importantly, Doumbia is adapting to a different league, different defensive structures and a new tactical system under Barker. The coach has already acknowledged that Simba are still developing their ability to maintain their level for the full 90 minutes and that there remains significant room for improvement.

For Barker, therefore, the priority is likely to keep Doumbia involved, improve his understanding with Simba’s attacking players and allow the striker time to settle.