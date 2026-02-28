TFF stands firm for Yanga-Simba match not for betting

However, despite the federation announcing a tender inviting betting companies to apply for official partnership rights, no company submitted an application before the deadline, which has now expired
Dar es Salaam. No sports betting company has secured exclusive rights to offer betting odds for the highly anticipated Mainland Tanzania Premier League derby between Young Africans (Yang) and Simba, scheduled for March 1, 2026 at the New Amaan Complex.
The decision marks a firm stance by the Tanzania Football Federation, which has maintained that the fixture, along with other matches under its ownership, is not open for betting activities unless a formal partnership agreement is secured.
However, despite the federation announcing a tender inviting betting companies to apply for official partnership rights, no company submitted an application before the deadline, which has now expired.