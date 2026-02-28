TFF stands firm for Yanga-Simba match not for betting

Dar es Salaam. No sports betting company has secured exclusive rights to offer betting odds for the highly anticipated Mainland Tanzania Premier League derby between Young Africans (Yang) and Simba, scheduled for March 1, 2026 at the New Amaan Complex.

The decision marks a firm stance by the Tanzania Football Federation, which has maintained that the fixture, along with other matches under its ownership, is not open for betting activities unless a formal partnership agreement is secured.

However, despite the federation announcing a tender inviting betting companies to apply for official partnership rights, no company submitted an application before the deadline, which has now expired.

Reports indicate that the federation had opened the door for interested firms to formalize their involvement through a structured process.

The move was aimed at regulating betting activities surrounding domestic competitions while ensuring that any commercial arrangements align with TFF policies and legal frameworks.

Yet, with no bidder stepping forward within the stipulated timeframe, the process effectively collapsed, leaving the upcoming derby without an approved betting partner.

TFF has since reiterated that in the absence of an official agreement, the Yanga versus Simba clash cannot legally be listed on betting platforms.

The fixture is regarded as one of the most commercially valuable and emotionally charged encounters in Tanzanian football, drawing massive local and international interest.

Precisely because of its magnitude, the federation appears determined to protect its commercial rights and regulatory authority over the match.

TFF Information Officer Cliford Ndimbo confirmed that the federation’s earlier communication remains valid and binding.

He referenced the official statement issued on February 18, 2026, emphasizing that there has been no shift in policy.

“Our statement of February 18, 2026 remains as it is, and that is TFF’s position. There are no changes,” said Ndimbo.

The federation has further warned that any betting company that proceeds to offer odds on the match or other fixtures owned by TFF without authorization will face serious legal consequences.