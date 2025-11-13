Samia nominates Dr Mwigulu Nchemba as new Prime Minister

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. In a move that took many by surprise, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has nominated Dr Mwigulu Nchemba as the new Prime Minister, bringing to an end week-long speculation on social media over potential candidates for the position.

President Hassan’s nomination was presented to Parliament on Thursday, November 13, 2025, through her Aide-de-Camp, Nyamburi Mashauri, who delivered the appointment letter to Speaker Mussa Azzan Zungu.

Related National All eyes on Samia

Born on January 7, 1975, the 50-year-old economist becomes Tanzania’s 12th Prime Minister since independence, replacing Kassim Majaliwa. Dr Nchemba has held several political positions within the ruling party CCM and in government.

Within CCM, he rose to the position of Deputy Secretary General (Mainland), while in government he has served in various ministerial portfolios under former Presidents Jakaya Kikwete and the late Dr John Magufuli, as well as under President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

A Member of Parliament for Iramba West Constituency, Dr Nchemba holds a PhD in Economics.

He served as Deputy Minister for Finance under President Kikwete, and later as Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs during President Magufuli’s administration.

Under President Hassan, Dr Nchemba was appointed Minister for Finance, a role he held until his nomination as Prime Minister.

In the letter read before Parliament, President Hassan stated that the nomination was made in accordance with Article 51(2) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The provision requires the President, within 14 days of assuming office, to appoint a Member of Parliament from the political party with a majority in the National Assembly, or one who commands majority support, to serve as Prime Minister.