New report pokes holes in TZ curricula, experts speak out

Dar es Salaam. In order to create a society with strong and patriotic leaders who will ensure democracy is strengthened and upheld as a basic resource for inclusive development, civic education needs to be improved from the primary level of education, a new study reveals.

The new research says although civic education and civics are part of school curriculum, there has been lack of adequate research and empirical evidence on how the content, quality of teaching and learning materials may empower youth with knowledge and skills to engage in democratic processes as required.

As per the reports youth engagement in democratic processes has been put under scrutiny in the country with the latter saying they are rarely involved in the decision making tables with their seniors.

Dubbed: Youth Engagement in Learning and Democratic Processes in Tanzania-The Role of Civic Education in Secondary Schools, the study was conducted by experts under HakiElimu.

The study conducted in six districts (Mkuranga, Tabora, Ukerewe, Kilwa, Sumbawanga and Arusha) reveals that majority of the youth have been hesitant to freely make their judgments and hold their convictions as they would wish.

Presenting the study outcomes that involved 24 public and private secondary schools this week, a lead researcher, Dr Perpetua Kalimasi said that democratisation process calls for an in-depth review of the civic education curriculum.

The Mzumbe University don noted that although there were extensive topics in the civics curriculum encompassing some democratic competencies and culture, “there are also serious challenges which hinder the implementation of curriculum for secondary education to offer the required knowledge, skills and values for democratic citizenship.”

She mentioned inadequate qualified civics teachers, limited time or hours allocated for civics learning in a week (only two hours were allocated) and a lack of inclusive legal and policy frameworks that govern youth’s participation in the democratic process and learning.

Dr Kalimasi added that although some aspects were found in the curriculum, “they are insufficient for students’ acquisition of required competencies. They are practically not employed in teaching due to limited resources.”

According to the report, traditionally, democratic processes in schools are integrated into various governance aspects, including the election of students’ leaders, participation in the leadership positions, school clubs, participation in the students’ councils’ decision-making and school self-reliance projects.

It states that also, there is room for students to supervise themselves in various activities, participate in various clubs and forward their opinions to the school board and committees.

“However, the findings show that students are not among the members of school boards despite the fact that the boards are the main governance organs of schools in Tanzania,” it reads in part.

The study further shows that, although 98.3 percent of students were involved in the process of choosing leaders through elections, there was always interference in students’ elections by teachers and school management.

Also, there are failures to consistently and systematically allow students to participate in matters affecting their wellbeing, as a result, at least 66.7 percent of students think it is still important for them to participate in democratic activities.

But, 27.7 percent say it is important to engage in democratic activities, 3.5 percent think it is less important, while 2.1 percent responded that it is not important for students to engage in democratic activities.

Ms Francisca Mnjagira, a Civics teacher at Jangwani Secondary school laments the way an important subject in the nation like civics is taken as an additional subject instead of being emphasised like physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics.

“Many young people do not know the importance of civics due to the way the curriculum has been laid out. There are also no teachers who specialise in teaching civics and instead anyone is just assigned to teach the subject, I have studied Political Science but I now teach civics. This is not right,” she says.





Turning the tide

It is revealed that Civics curriculum for secondary schools in Tanzania does not consist of comprehensive assessment methods that would point to areas of strengths and weaknesses for students and which would make teachers better equipped with effective planning skills to meet students’ needs.

To enable teachers to learn more about the subject matter, teaching and learning, the report suggests that they deserve an opportunity for professional development as new knowledge is developed in the subject areas.

A teacher who is not trained specifically to teach Civics and who does not participate in teachers’ professional development programmes cannot be expected to integrate democratic components in their teaching techniques adequately, Dr Kalimasi says.

“We recommend a review of the civics curriculum to include learning by doing aspects such as seminars, workshops, drama, simulations, role plays, radio and television programmes and information technology,” she notes.

The study recommends further the need to enhance school governance structures to accommodate students’ representation in organs that make decisions affecting them such as school board meetings.

“There should be establishment of democratic clubs in secondary schools to provide avenues for students to practice democratic activities themselves and under the guidance of the teachers; capacitate and encourage teachers to use teaching techniques which are recommended in the syllabus to enhance the critical thinking capacity of students,” it suggests.

It says, although some of the aspects are found in the curriculum, they are insufficient for students’ acquisition of required competence. They are practically not employed in teaching due to limited resources.

The research which involved 396 respondents proposes strengthened advocacy programmes, particularly on learning for democracy in secondary schools.

It states that the advocacy can be conducted by way of films acted by students or the creation of radio and television programmes on democracy and youths’ participation.

Further the report reminds that the promotion of democratic principles at the family level has to be considered by parents to enable children to appreciate and practice democratic activities.

“Through continuous participation in democratic activities, children will develop an interest in democratic affairs, and thus they will be inspired to love democracy and become responsible citizens,” the study advises.





Government take

But, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Lyabwene Mtahabwa notes that in the ongoing review of policies and curricula, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology will consider the results of the study to make the education provided create Tanzanians who volunteer and love their country.

“Our curricula must consider such recommendations, where every Tanzanian will love his country. Also, we want to have real community engagement in the development of our children in schools,” he says.

Dr Mtahabwa notes that instilling democratic values into children will be useful if the focus is on building the foundation of patriotism. “We need democracy to be built on the foundation of patriotism.”

He explains that despite the fact that the study focused on secondary education, the spirit of democracy had to be built from the lowest level to avoid delay, as some other studies reveal that an adult is the result of the education he received during the first eight years of his life on earth.