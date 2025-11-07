Niffer, 21 others charged with treason and related offenses

Jenifer Jovin  popularly known as Niffer

By  James Magai  &  Hadija Jumanne

Dar es Salaam. Businesswoman Jenifer Jovin (26), popularly known as Niffer, and 21 others have appeared before Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court facing treason charges.

Niffer and her co-accused appeared in court on Friday afternoon, November 7, 2025, where they were read three charges, one of conspiracy to commit an offence involving damage to infrastructure, and two counts of treason.

The charges were read by Senior State Attorney Clemence Kato before Senior Resident Magistrate Aaron Lyamuya.

