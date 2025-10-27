Police: Niffer arrested for alleged incitement and vandalism ahead of Tanzania's General Election

Jenifer Jovin, popularly known as Niffer.

By  The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Jumanne Muliro, has confirmed the arrest of online entrepreneur Jenifer Jovin, popularly known as Niffer.

Commander Muliro made the announcement on Monday, October 27, 2025, following widespread reports on social media claiming that the businesswoman had been abducted by unknown individuals in Sinza, Dar es Salaam, earlier in the day.

“The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police, at around 3:00 p.m. on October 27, 2025, apprehended and began questioning Jenifer Bilikwiza Jovin, aged 26, a resident of Masaki Peninsula, Kinondoni, at Sinza Kumekucha,” read the police statement.

According to the statement, Niffer is being held on allegations of inciting unrest and damaging public infrastructure in various parts of the city in the run-up to the 2025 General Election.

Commander Muliro added that further legal procedures are currently under consideration regarding the suspect’s case.

