NMB boosts digital banking with Mkononi Super App

Dar es Salaam. NMB Bank has launched an upgraded version of its NMB Mkononi platform, positioning it as a next-generation Super App aimed at consolidating a wide range of financial services into a single digital ecosystem amid growing competition in Tanzania’s digital banking sector.

Speaking during the launch in Dar es Salaam, NMB Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ruth Zaipuna, said the upgraded platform responds to the increasing role of smartphones in daily life, from payments and savings to learning, business and investment activities.

“We asked ourselves one important question: if your life is in your hands, why shouldn’t your bank be in your hands too?” she said, adding that the goal is to simplify access to financial services while supporting Tanzania’s shift towards a more digitally driven economy.

The upgraded NMB Mkononi Super App integrates payments, savings, loans, insurance, investments and merchant services, enabling customers to manage their financial activities without visiting a branch.

Ms Zaipuna said the platform goes beyond traditional banking, describing it as a broader financial ecosystem. “NMB Mkononi is not just a banking app.

It is a platform for opportunity and empowerment,” she said, noting that it serves students, farmers, traders, salaried workers, entrepreneurs and investors.

The bank said users can send and receive money, pay bills, access credit, open accounts, invest, join savings groups and purchase insurance digitally, strengthening financial inclusion.

Ms Zaipuna urged young people to take advantage of digital opportunities, saying future growth in financial services and entrepreneurship will depend heavily on technology-driven innovation.

“Don’t wait for opportunities to come to you; go after them,” she said, adding that the bank is open to supporting young innovators.

“If you develop your own mini app and it adds value to young people, we can integrate it into our ecosystem,” she added.

The bank said the platform supports instant digital lending, allowing eligible customers to access unsecured loans of up to Sh2 million for individuals and Sh5 million for small businesses within minutes, without paperwork or branch visits.

Ms Zaipuna said NMB has invested more than Sh232 billion in technology, digital systems and service innovation over the past five years, with future investments focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and advanced digital infrastructure.

She added that customers can now open accounts fully digitally through the app in minutes using basic identification details.

Head of Innovation and Technology, Josina Njambi, said the system removes traditional onboarding bottlenecks.

“You only need your phone number and identification number, and your account will be created in less than five minutes,” she said.

The app also includes automated savings tools, insurance services and group financial management features, including vicoba, allowing users to manage multiple financial products in one place.

Senior Manager for Marketing and Communications, Goodluck Ngai, said the platform is designed to accelerate collaboration in the digital economy.