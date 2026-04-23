October 29: Samia outlines key measures government will take

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday outlined six immediate measures the government will implement following the events of October 29, 2025, including the establishment of a criminal investigation body to examine all recommendations linked to crime arising from the upheaval.

President Hassan said the body will conduct a thorough investigation into all issues that emerged, including allegations of individuals who planned, coordinated, and financed the violence. It will also focus on identifying those involved in criminal acts, including breaking into shops and looting property.

She made the remarks at State House in Dar es Salaam while receiving the final report from the Commission of Inquiry chaired by Retired Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman on the October 29 election-related violence.

“The investigation will also look closely into the deaths of children, address claims of missing bodies, and examine reports of individuals alleged to have been abducted, as well as those affected outside the immediate areas of the unrest,” she said.

In another measure, the government will establish a system to provide medical treatment to victims of the violence, supply assistive devices and prosthetics to those injured, and support small business owners who lost property but lack adequate insurance coverage, in order to help them recover and rebuild their livelihoods.

President Hassan added that a reconciliation commission will be established after the criminal investigation body completes its work. The commission will bring together various stakeholders to facilitate dialogue aimed at closing gaps and restoring lasting peace.

“The idea of forming a reconciliation commission existed even before the violence, but its terms of reference will now be revised to reflect the current national situation,” she noted.

President Hassan further directed security and law enforcement agencies to continue fulfilling their responsibilities to ensure the country remains safe, noting that the violence resulted in loss of life. She called on Tanzanians to continue praying for peace and stability in the nation.

“We will conduct a comprehensive and technical investigation to determine the full circumstances of those who lost their loved ones, and the process will not take long,” she added.

President Hassan stressed that those found to have acted contrary to their duties will face appropriate legal and disciplinary measures in accordance with the law.

She also noted that the commission of inquiry has already submitted its report, which has been professionally reviewed to produce accurate statistics on the incident—figures that were previously being circulated informally by various individuals.

In her remarks, President Hassan underscored the importance of Tanzania continuing to strengthen its democracy in line with its foundational principles, traditions, and culture, noting that democratic development must reflect the country’s unique context.

She further stated that the government plans to complete the constitutional reform process in the second phase of the Sixth Phase Government.

The commission identified issues including weaknesses among some public officials, corruption, and misuse of public funds, as well as the impact of violence and destruction of property.