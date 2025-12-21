Oral health education programme targets 100,000+ students in Southern Tanzania

Iringa. More than 100,000 students in primary and secondary schools, as well as higher learning institutions in Iringa and Njombe regions, are expected to receive oral and dental health education by 2026.

The initiative is part of efforts to reduce dental problems among young people, regarded as the nation’s next generation.

The programme is being implemented by Chemicortex Tanzania Limited, manufacturers of White Dent toothpaste, in collaboration with educational institutions.

It aims to build early awareness among young people about the importance of proper oral and dental care.

Speaking on Saturday, 20 December 2025, during an oral health education session at Ruaha Catholic University (Rucu), Chemicortex Tanzania Limited Sales Manager, Mr Albert Mbala, said oral and dental health challenges among young people remain a serious concern but are often neglected.

He added that this prompted the company to target students as a key group in tackling the issue.

“Oral and dental health challenges among young people are serious, but they are rarely given enough attention. That is why we decided to reach students directly, as the next generation, to raise awareness and encourage them to take an active role in caring for their health,” said Mr Mbala.

He added that students are well-placed to become ambassadors for oral health education in their communities compared with other groups.

“We chose students because they face significant oral health challenges, mainly due to high sugar consumption. They are also easier to reach and engage than older people, whose teeth are often already damaged,” he explained.

Mr Mbala noted that sugar consumption has increased rapidly in Tanzania, particularly among young people, contributing to rising cases of oral and dental problems, including tooth decay and frequent pain.

Students at Rucu welcomed the initiative, thanking the company for visiting the university to provide oral health education and for distributing toothpaste to each participant.

A Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student, Ms Careen Patrick, said the session had helped them better understand proper oral and dental care.





“I thank White Dent for coming to our university. This education is very important for young people because many of us do not understand the effects of neglecting oral health,” she said.

Another student, Mr Godfrey Charles, studying Accounting and Finance combined with Information Technology (IT), said the education would help reduce oral and dental health problems among young people if the lessons are put into practice.

Overall, oral and dental health in Tanzania remains a major public health challenge that requires greater investment, continuous community education, and improved access to dental services down to the dispensary level, to reduce unnecessary pain and the high cost of treatment.