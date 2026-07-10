If forwarding memes were a full-time job, we'd all get an A+

My job depends on information.

Every day I call people, ask questions, chase leads and listen to stories. My favourite people? Those who love to talk. They probably don't realise they're helping me pay my bills. Because information is wealth.

Not the kind that buys you a mansion overnight, but the kind that opens doors, prevents mistakes and, sometimes, saves lives. I've also learnt something else… People usually make decisions based on the information they have or don't have.

Which is why I've never understood people who treat useful information like family inheritance They discover a scholarship.

Silence. A free medical camp.

Silence.

A training opportunity.

They save the poster... for personal use.

But let someone's private business leak online?

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the National Forwarding Championships. A meme lands in one WhatsApp group at 9:01 a.m. By 9:03 a.m., your aunt in Mbeya, your cousin in Mwanza and that group you muted years ago have all seen it. We deserve medals. Now here's where things stop being funny.

We have health officers, education officers, community development officers, social welfare officers, environmental officers and communications officers. Their work includes informing, educating and engaging the public. Yet ask people simple questions. "Did you know there's free screening at your health centre?"

"No." "Have you heard about this youth programme?"

"No." "Do you know where to report gender-based violence?"

"No." Sometimes I wonder whether the information got lost on the way or simply never left the office.

But announce a new fine.

Everybody knows. A penalty?

Trending. A new fee?

The whole village knows before sunset. Honestly, when it comes to fines, penalties and collections, our communication systems deserve international awards.

When it comes to free services, scholarships, health campaigns and opportunities that could improve lives?

Suddenly, the microphone needs servicing.

Before anyone says I'm attacking public servants, I know resources are limited and many officers are doing the work of three people.

But I still have one stubborn question.

If your job is to inform the public... what exactly are you doing from Monday to Friday?

Because information sitting inside reports doesn't educate anyone.

PowerPoint presentations don't vaccinate children.

Meeting minutes don't save lives.

Information only works when it reaches the people it's meant for.

Especially when it concerns health.

You cannot expect people to attend a free screening they never heard about.

You cannot expect parents to make informed decisions if no one explains why immunisation matters.

You cannot blame communities for not seeking early treatment when nobody told them the warning signs.

Then we say, "People don't care about their health."

Really?

Or did we fail to care enough to tell them?

Health information isn't a luxury.

It's a public service.

Sometimes it's the difference between early treatment and late diagnosis.

Sometimes it's the difference between life and death.

Imagine if we shared opportunities the way we share celebrity gossip.

"Scholarship applications close Friday!"

Forwarded many times.

"Free blood donation this weekend!"

Shared in every WhatsApp group.

Now that's a trend I'd happily join.

And can we please stop behaving as though elimu is a family secret?

Success is not ugali.

It doesn't become smaller because more people are eating.

Knowledge hidden inside your phone isn't power.

It's storage.

Knowledge shared creates awareness.

Awareness creates opportunity.

Opportunity changes lives.

So the next time you're about to forward another meme, ask yourself one simple question: