Over 500 residents receive eye, dental services in Songwe

Songwe. More than 500 residents are set to receive eye care and oral health services following the launch of a five-day specialised medical outreach camp by Songwe Regional Referral Hospital, aimed at bringing essential health services closer to communities.

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the hospital’s Medical Officer in Charge, Dr Juma Ramadhani, said the initiative targets residents, particularly those in rural areas, who face challenges related to distance, treatment costs, and shortages of specialists.

Dr Ramadhani said the camp provides eye examinations, treatment for various eye conditions, professional medical advice, as well as dental and oral health services at low cost or free of charge, depending on a patient’s condition.

“We have noted an increase in eye diseases and dental problems within the community. This camp is intended to ensure people access treatment early and prevent serious complications,” he said.

He explained that the camp is being conducted by three specialist doctors in eye care and oral health from the hospital, offering services such as eye screening, eye surgeries, dental check-ups, and minor dental procedures.

“Many residents are not aware that most eye and dental problems can be treated here in Songwe. There is no need to seek services outside the region when we have a fully equipped referral hospital with qualified specialists and affordable services,” said Dr Ramadhani.

The hospital’s Public Relations and Communications Officer, Mr Robert Hussein, said the camp aims to reach at least 500 patients, with the capacity to attend to more than 100 patients daily.

He urged residents to develop a culture of regular medical check-ups to enable early detection of health problems and reduce treatment costs.

Some beneficiaries praised the hospital for the initiative, saying it has reduced travel expenses and enabled them to access specialised services that were previously difficult to obtain.