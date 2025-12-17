Parents hospitalised in shock after two children die in Kilimanjaro house fire

Moshi. The parents of two young children who died in a house fire in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region, have been admitted to the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) after suffering shock following the tragedy.

The victims, four-year-old Geriel and two-year-old Leon Caessaer Shayo, were burnt to death while inside their home in the Katanini area of Karanga Ward, Moshi Municipality, on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

The Acting Kilimanjaro Regional Fire and Rescue Force Commander, Mr Jeremiah Mkomagi, told The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, that the children’s parents collapsed after witnessing the incident and were rushed to KCMC for further treatment.

“Two patients, the father and mother of the children, were transported in our ambulance after suffering shock and taken to KCMC for medical attention,” he said.

It is alleged that the children had been fed porridge by their domestic worker before being left alone in the house as she stepped outside to wash the utensils.

While outside, she reportedly noticed thick smoke billowing from the house. When she rushed back inside to rescue the children, the fire had already intensified, making it impossible to reach them.

Mr Mkomagi confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway to establish the cause of the fire.

“We received a report of a fire at the home of Caessaer Shayo and rushed to the scene, arriving at around 11:18 am. On arrival, we found that the fire had destroyed several household items and claimed the lives of two children who were inside the house. Preliminary findings suggest the fire started in the sitting room,” he said.

He added that at the time the fire broke out, the domestic worker had been feeding the children porridge.

“Both were boys, aged two and four. After finishing, she went outside to clean the utensils. While there, she noticed heavy smoke rising from the roof. When she attempted to re-enter the house, the fire had spread throughout the sitting room, prompting her to raise the alarm and call for help from neighbours. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, the children could not be rescued,” he said.

Mr Mkomagi urged residents to report fire incidents promptly to minimise damage and loss of life.

“I appeal to the public that whenever you notice signs of a fire, even if it appears minor, report it immediately. One of the challenges we face is that many incidents are reported too late, leading to greater damage,” he said.

Witnesses recount ordeal

One witness, Mr Erick Pessa, said he was going about his activities when he heard people shouting for help.

“When we first heard the noise, we thought it was something ordinary. But when we stepped outside, we saw flames and thick smoke and rushed to the scene to try to save lives,” he said.

Mr Pessa said three girls at the scene told them that the children were trapped inside the house, reportedly in the sitting room.

“We broke the door, but did not find them there. As we continued trying to put out the fire, we were later informed that the children were in the kitchen, which by then was already engulfed in flames,” he said.

He added that they broke a large glass window from outside near where the children were believed to be and managed to suppress the fire to some extent.

“However, when we finally managed to get inside, we found that the children had already died,” he said.

Mr Pessa said that after the fire was brought under control, the bodies of the two children were found locked in an embrace, suggesting they had made a final attempt to protect themselves.

Another witness, Mr Michael John, said he was at a nearby workplace when they heard screams, which they initially mistook for children playing.