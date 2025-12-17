Gender-based violence against men on the rise in Iringa

Iringa. Violence against men in the Iringa region has risen by eight percent, from 19 percent to 27 percent as of November 2025, according to the Regional Social Welfare Office.

Statistics from the office indicate that while violence against women is declining, and violence against children remains relatively stable, men are increasingly becoming victims of abuse.

“Within one year alone, we have received and handled hundreds of reports of gender-based violence and violence against children across the region. Physical and psychological abuse remain the most common forms,” Regional Social Welfare Officer, Mr Martin Chuwa, recently told The Citizen.

He emphasised the need for strong collaboration between the media, families, and development stakeholders.

Mr Chuwa noted that while violence against men rose from 19 percent to 27 percent by the end of November, violence against women fell from 33 percent to 22 percent.

“The most common form of violence against men is psychological abuse, where they are insulted, humiliated, or emotionally tortured by their partners,” he said, adding.

“This trend may be linked to interpretations of the 50-50 gender equality concept, which requires further review.”

He added that physical abuse is the most prevalent form of violence against women, while boys are most often victims of physical abuse, and girls are disproportionately affected by sexual violence.

A Social Welfare Officer at Iringa Municipal Council, Ms Tiniel Mmbaga, said her office receives between seven and 15 family conflict cases daily, depending on the season.

She said many cases are linked to child care and upbringing, particularly during school closing and reopening periods.

“Most conflicts arise from economic hardship, especially among parents who had children unexpectedly and cannot meet child-care costs,” she explained.

Ms Mmbaga said family disputes are a major contributor to the growing number of street children, with many cases involving child maintenance and school fees, particularly where children attend private schools, and parents live separately.